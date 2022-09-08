Paediatric Vaccine Market Size to Reach USD 68.78 Billion Globally at 9.80% CAGR by 2029: Share, Industry Trends, Regional Growth and Revenue Outlook

MELBOURNE, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled " Global Paediatric Vaccine Market " which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and success in the market. Pediatric Vaccine Market report with its market research studies helps anticipate the next move of the competitors while keeping the business in a better position to avert any possible damage from their end. Market research can help identify markets and geographical areas where businesses can expand to. It can also help to invest in ideas that have the most potential to succeed based on what customers are looking for and what the market is lacking. For any retail company, conducting market research can be useful to make out locations where the store can profit the most.

The rapidly revolutionizing marketplace demands the best market and business solutions to thrive in the market. This Paediatric Vaccine report contains comprehensive data on market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers, and market restraints of this industry all of which is derived from Porter's Five Forces analysis.

The global paediatric vaccine market was valued at USD 35.74 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 68.78 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Outline:-

Pediatric vaccines refer to the preparation consisting of dead microorganisms, fully virulent organisms, or live attenuated organisms. They are administered for stimulating the production of antibodies that further provide immunity against one or several diseases among children. Paediatric vaccines are generally utilized in childhood immunization schedules with the purpose of improving child's immunity or prevent diseases.

The paediatric vaccines are used to prevent children from contracting several infectious and non-infectious diseases. The prevalence of chronic diseases is escalating the growth of paediatric vaccine market.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Some of the major players operating in the paediatric vaccine market are:

SINOVAC (China),

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED. (Japan)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Grifols, S.A. (Spain)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)

Sanofi (France)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Jerusalem)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. (Japan)

Astrazeneca (UK)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Lily (US)

Abbott (US)

Merck & Co., Inc., (US)

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the paediatric vaccine market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the paediatric vaccine market .

Paediatric Vaccine Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Prevalence of Various Diseases

The increase in the prevalence of numerous diseases, such as pertussis, influenza , diphtheria, and tetanus , pertussis, among other infectious and non-infectious diseases in children acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of paediatric vaccine market.

Initiatives by Government

The rise in government and non-government funding for the development of novel vaccines and surge in initiatives for raising awareness regarding immunization accelerate the market growth.

Global Vaccination Coverage

The surge in uptake of new vaccines has leading to an increase in global vaccination coverage further influence the market.

Furthermore, increase in the number of approvals for vaccines extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, advancements in the development of vaccines will further expand the market.

Segmentation:- Paediatric Vaccine Market

The paediatric vaccine market is segmented on the basis of vaccine type, technology and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Vaccine Type

Technology

Application

Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)

Paediatric Vaccine Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The paediatric vaccine market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, vaccine type, technology and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the paediatric vaccine market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the paediatric vaccine market because of the surge in research and development investments by numerous companies within the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rise in government support for immunization in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

