Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,226 in the last 365 days.

Nidec Announces the Status of Share Repurchases and the Completion of the Share Repurchase Plan

KYOTO, Japan, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation ((TSE: 6594,NJDCY (the "Company") today announces the status of the Company's share repurchases under its repurchase plan in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Item 1 of Article 459 (1) of the Companies Act of Japan.

The Company also announces that the Company's share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors on April 21, 2022, has been completed.

Details of Share Repurchase

1. Period of share repurchase: From September 1, 2022 through September 7, 2022
2. Class of shares: Common stock
3. Number of shares repurchased: 299,600 shares
4. Total repurchase amount: 2,689,638,000 yen

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of trade date

Reference

A)   Details of the share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors on April 21, 2022

1. Class of shares: Common stock
2. Total number of shares that may be repurchased: Up to 5,500,000 shares
    (0.95% of total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)
3. Total repurchasable amount: 50 billion yen
4. Period of repurchase: From April 22, 2022 through January 24, 2023

B)   Total number and yen amount of shares repurchased, pursuant to the authorization of the Board of Directors described above:

1. Total number of shares repurchased: 5,500,000 shares
2. Total repurchase amount: 46,672,436,900 yen 

Contact:
  Masahiro Nagayasu
  General Manager
  Investor Relations
  +81-75-935-6140
  ir@nidec.com

You just read:

Nidec Announces the Status of Share Repurchases and the Completion of the Share Repurchase Plan

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.