Search Influence Announces Platinum Partnership with Higher Education Association UPCEA

Higher Education Marketing Agency to Share SEO and Paid Ads Strategies with Higher Education Association Members

NEW ORLEANS , Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Search Influence, an ROI-focused, digital marketing agency, is now a Platinum Partner of UPCEA, the leading association for professional, continuing, and online (PCO) education. As part of the partnership, Search Influence will share its expertise on higher education marketing strategies and how institutions can optimize, measure and track their search engine optimization (SEO) and paid ads strategies to drive more qualified prospects to their marketing channels. Search Influence will also collaborate on a study with UPCEA's Center for Research and Strategy in order to provide insights to the PCO community that help them understand the impact of their SEO strategies.

Over the course of the two-year partnership, Search Influence will publish articles and blog posts, host webinars and appear at several UPCEA conferences to share the value of SEO and paid ads strategies, as well as how analytics and tracking help higher education marketers better understand how their marketing performs and how it contributes to driving inquiries.

"In our experience, most institutions utilize SEO, paid search and targeted display ads as part of their strategy but don't know how to measure their impact." says Search Influence Co-owner and CEO Will Scott. "We're eager to help demonstrate the ROI of these critical marketing tactics and how they drive recruitment."

Search Influence is a corporate member and has spoken at several UPCEA conferences, including their annual conference and Marketing, Enrollment, and Student Success (MEMS) conference. Additionally, one-third of Search Influence's leadership team completed "Markets, Marketing, and Managing the Cycle from Prospects to Learners," a course about the importance of data-backed decisions in enrollment management, led by UPCEA's Chief Research Officer, Jim Fong.

"We're proud to offer these partnership options to our members. Search Influence's investment in UPCEA demonstrates their passion in improving the effectiveness of PCO marketers, as well as their commitment to growing their team's understanding of higher education marketing trends and challenges," says Kim Zaski, UPCEA's chief membership officer and vice president of corporate partnerships. "We view their partnership as a great opportunity for our members to benefit from Search Influence's SEO and paid ads knowledge."

About Search Influence:

Search Influence is a women-owned, ROI-focused, digital marketing agency who helps institutions drive prospects into and through the recruitment funnel with analytics-backed strategies that include search engine optimization and paid digital advertising.

Founded in 2006, Search Influence's core purpose is to optimize potential. We collaborate with well-regarded institutions both nationally and locally in New Orleans. Clients include Tulane University School of Professional Advancement, Tulane University School of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Public Policy, Palo Alto University, and Edgewood College.

