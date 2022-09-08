Stratosphere Networks Sponsors Trilogy's Changing Lives Event

Chicago tech advisory firm supports celebration of 50+ years of mental wellness

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratosphere Networks has announced it will sponsor Trilogy Behavioral Healthcare's Changing Lives event on September 29, 2022, at Venue West at 221 N. Paulina St. in Chicago. The event will commemorate the non-profit care provider's anniversary and over 50 years of mental wellness.

The evening will begin with a VIP cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. The Changing Lives event will officially kick off at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will enjoy drinks, savory bites, and sweet desserts as they celebrate the positive impact of Trilogy's services, thanks to donors and supporters.

For over 50 years now, Trilogy has helped people in Chicago and beyond recover from mental illness by providing ongoing support and essential services. The organization's mission is to deliver comprehensive, integrated care that enables individuals recovering from mental illness to lead independent and meaningful lives.

"We're proud to sponsor the Changing Lives event," said Kevin Rubin, president and CIO of Stratosphere Networks. "Trilogy does incredibly vital work for people living with mental illness in the Chicago community, and we're happy to help in any way we can."

Stratosphere has a long-standing relationship with Trilogy and previously sponsored the organization's 50th Anniversary Gala, Heart & Compassion Gala, and Spring Into Recovery Gala.

To learn more about the Changing Lives celebration, donate, or purchase tickets, visit the event website. Please direct inquiries to development@trilogyinc.org.

About Stratosphere Networks

Stratosphere Networks helps businesses bypass the traditional sales process and quickly find leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), customer experience (CX), digital transformation, business process outsourcing (BPO), managed IT and cybersecurity solutions. Leveraging advanced tools and in-depth knowledge of the technology landscape, our team identifies products and services that position our clients for lasting success. Visit https://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.

