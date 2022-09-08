Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid to Highlight Prostate Cancer in upcoming segments

The popular educational program is featuring thought leaders in medicine to highlight innovations in cancer care.

MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid episodes will begin covering prostate cancer awareness in September, during Prostate Health month. The programs will feature leading treatments and research developments regarding prostate cancer. Applicable content providers have contributed their expertise for the segments.

Bringing awareness to advances in the medical industry is the type of content Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is made to highlight. The platform features a wide array of topics in its episodes to enlighten viewers nationwide.

Every year, more than one million men are diagnosed with prostate cancer, and more than 300,000 die from the disease. Cancer makes an appearance when cells in the prostate evolve. When a cell's DNA changes, it can mean the cells grow and divide more rapidly than normal cells, resulting in cancer.

It is not entirely clear what causes prostate cancer. Experts note that prostate cancer is more common in men after age 50, and those who are obese have a higher risk than those with a healthy weight. Family history may also be a contributing factor.

Treatments for prostate cancer may include radiation therapy, prostate removal surgery, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, freezing or heating prostate tissue, immunotherapy, and targeted drug therapy. Medical professionals recommend maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, and consuming a nutritious diet rich in fruits and vegetables to help prevent disease development.

The programs will reiterate many of these important points and shed light own the future of prostate cancer treatments. Actor Dennis Quaid will host the episodes.

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is created for distribution purposes across television stations. The informational segment is the recipient of numerous Telly awards. A diverse team of editors and producers develop the show.

