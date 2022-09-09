Organic Beef Meat Market Size Expected to Reach US$15.8 billion with CAGR of 6.1% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Accruing consciousness among people is anticipated to be a driving factor in the progress of the organic beef meat market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the organic beef meat market size is estimated to reach $15.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Elevating awareness among people regarding health complications accompanied by chemically processed meat and broadening the population are factors set to drive the growth of the Organic Beef Meat Industry for the period 2022 to 2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the organic beef meat market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, the North America Organic Beef Meat Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 by offering lucrative growth opportunities.
2. The rapid industrialization of the food and beverages market is said to be the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Organic Beef Meat Market. The aforementioned market may face colossal backlash in countries like India due to religious values and sentiments and can reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Organic Beef Meat Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Organic Beef Meat Market based on the Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Direct, Indirect. The Direct channel segment held the largest share in 2021. However, the Indirect channel segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to a massive push by governments around the world on building modern infrastructure, facilities such as packaged and processed meat lure busy shoppers, shift toward modern lifestyle ascribing to accruing purchasing power of people.
2. TThe Organic Beef Meat Market based on Packaging can be further segmented into Trays (Foam trays, Polyethylene terephthalate trays, and Polypropylene trays), pouches, corrugated boxes. The trays segment held the largest share in 2021. The Corrugated boxes segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. North America held the largest share with 36% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to several factors. The US is the biggest consumer of beef and, the country alone accounts for 21% of total beef consumption in the world. Moreover, North America and Europe are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period 2022-2027.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the organic beef meat industry are -
1. Danish Crown
2. Tyson Foods Inc
3. Eversfield Organic
4. Perdue Farms
5. Blackwood Valley Beef
