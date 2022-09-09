Shortening Fats Market worth $5.7 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.2% - IndustryARC
Surging Applications Of Shortening Fats Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of the Shortening Fats MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Shortening Fats Market size is estimated to reach $5.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The proliferating recognition of shortening fats as feed products owing to the health advantages offered to poultry and cattle is set to propel the growth of the Global Shortening Fats Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America Global Shortening Fats Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the well-entrenched bakery and confectionary industry including confectionary fat in the North American region.
2. Global Shortening Fats Market growth is being driven by their practical predominance, enhanced formulations of shortening fats, and extensive applications of specific shortened fats and confectionary fat. However, the switching inclination of consumers from bakery and confectionary to functional meals and drinks, influencing demand and sales of shortening goods is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Global Shortening Fats Market.
3. Global Shortening Fats Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Shortening Fats Market report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513250
Segmental Analysis:
1. Global Shortening Fats Market based on source type can be further segmented into Palm And Palm Kernel, Sunflower Seed, Soybeans, Animal-Based, and Others. The Soybeans Segment held the largest market share in 2021.
2. Animal Based segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging necessity of animal fats for cell development and the safeguarding of organs in the body apart from soybeans being a typical source of shortening used in baked products.
3. Global Shortening Fats Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. North America (Global Shortening Fats Market) held the largest share with 33% of the overall market in 2021.
4. Bakery segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging demand for bakery products on a daily basis owing to the altering lifestyles, expanding population, and economic enhancements.
5. Confectionary segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive application of shortening fats in confectionary conferring their typical flavor and shortening features apart from roasted whole soybeans and their flour being utilized as constituents of conventional confectionary products and snacks in China, Japan, Korea, and Indonesia.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Shortening Fats industry are -
1. Bunge North America, Inc.
2. Yildiz Holding
3. Namchow Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.
4. Cargill, Inc.
5. NMGK Group Of Companies
Click on the following link to buy the Shortening Fats Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513250
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Vegetable Fats Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19272/vegetable-fats-market.html
B. Global Spry Vegetable Shortening Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Spry-Vegetable-Shortening-Market-Research-513521
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn