The Global Peanut Butter Market is expected to reach a value of 5.71 billion USD by the end of 2027
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peanut Butter Market size was valued at USD 3.43 billion in 2022, and it is estimated to reach USD 5.71 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 10.73% during the forecast period.The Peanut Butter is used for the toasted bread and desserts for the breakfast. It is the food paste made for the dry roasted peanuts. It is a nutritious food it contains a high level and vitamins, and proteins. Peanut butter is the largest consumer sale in the market. Peanut butter contains a lot of nutrients it helps boost the person’s heart, peanut butter has fatty acids, niacin, and vitamin E. Peanut butter helps them lose weight, and it’s for a healthy diet.
Drivers:
This increases the consumers for health-conscious food and has demand for the high protein and vitamins of the food products. Also, the availability of the advanced development of the global peanut butter market agricultures and nations is the main reason for growing the market. On the other hand owing to the increases the chronic conditions, high blood pressure, and heart diseases and consumers are becoming worried about their health. The rising obesity and consumers want a healthy breakfast with contains more proteins and vitamins peanut butter increases the market growth.
Increasing the Health consumption of Peanut Butter
The peanut butter improved heart health. The important fact about peanut butter is that maintains blood sugar and cholesterol it was helpful for good health. The consumers are mainly health conscious and want high proteins and vitamins that’s why the peanut butter market increased its market growth.
Restraints:
The market has a lack of awareness the developing nations and among people. They have the high cost of peanut oil production due to covid 19 this awareness restraint the market growth and challenges the increase the market growth. During the forecast period.
Segmentation Analysis:
Peanut Butter Market-By Product Type:
• Smooth Peanut Butter
• Crunchy Peanut Butter
• Others
Based on the product type: The Crunchy Butter segment is recorded by the largest share of the market in peanut butter market in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The crunchy peanut butter is that it gives extra texture and includes the peanut fragments. The crunchy butter is more fiber and less saturated fats and it very healthier.
Peanut Butter Market-By Distribution Channel:
• Super Market and Hyper Market
• Convenience Store
• Online Store
• Others
Based on the distribution channel: The Supper Market and Hyper Market sectors were then recorded as the largest share of the market in peanut butter market in 2021 and it is anticipated to significantly during the forecast period. They have the highest market share in offline stores of peanut butter. The offline stores were very authentic and verification of the products.
Regional Analysis:
North America is the largest growing region in the peanut butter market and grow significantly during the forecast period. North America established the countries like US and Canada. The US is the most dominated country. The US household mainly consumes peanut butter. The Us country mainly harvests peanuts. They have a high awareness of the North American market growth.
The Asia Pacific is expected to grow region in the peanut butter market and grow significantly during the forecast period. The peanut butter market is aware in the countries like China, Japan, and India. The Asia Pacific is the growing market during the forecast period.
Latest Industry Developments:
• Hormel Foods acquired the Skippy® peanut butter business, including related manufacturing facilities in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Weifang, China, from Unilever United States Inc. for approximately $ 700 million. The Skippy® Household Peanut Butter Line consists of 11 varieties of non-perishable peanut butter products. The purchase of the Skippy® peanut butter business is likely to strengthen the balanced portfolio of Hormel Foods Corporation
• ORRVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) today announced its Board of Directors approved a $0.99 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company. The dividend will be paid on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, February 11, 2022.
• ST. LOUIS, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, today announced plans for its Post-Consumer Brands business to invest up to $110 million to expand its cereal production capacity at its Nevada facility.
