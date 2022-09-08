Duane Haynes shares inspiring, uplifting poems of faith and hope
After an accident that put Duane Haynes in a coma for three days, during which he went to Heaven and saw God, who showed him all of Heaven and told him to return to the world and show people the pathway to the way home. When he woke up from his coma, Haynes began writing poetry inspired by God which he collected in the pages of his book "To Flourish: God is the Light We are its Spectrum."
With this book, Haynes aims to enlighten his readers about themselves with hope and purpose. Its pages contain poems written to encourage and inspire his readers to see life in a positive way with hope and purpose. He aims to help his readers understand and accept themselves so that they can fine their spiritual path in finding their way home.
"I love life and helping others find their pathway to their way home. I want people to not only find themselves and their purpose but to also find God's purpose for their lives." His book. "To Flourish: God is the Light We are its Spectrum" contains poems that will encourage readers to continue their journey in faith, inspiring them to find themselves and their purpose in life.
About the Author
Duane Haynes was born in Denver, Colorado ten minutes after his twin brother. His life changed when he had a life-threatening fall at the age of 12 and went into a coma for three days. His life changed after he woke up, as he experienced a spiritual revelation that led him to write poetry. He has written award-winning articles, plays and poems that have been published nationally. Haynes has been interviewed by Ric Bratton, Susan Sherayko as well as Dr. Angela Chester. He has also been featured in the LA Times Book Festival 2022.
