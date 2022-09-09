Low GWP Refrigerants Market Size to Boost USD 32.1 billion By 2027 | CAGR 11.6% - IndustryARC
Expansion of commercial refrigeration applications is driving the Low GWP Refrigerants Market growthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Low GWP Refrigerants Market size is forecast to reach US$32.1 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2022-2027. The demand for commercial refrigeration is expanding with the increasing food production and drug formulation and this is expected to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways :
This IndustryARC report on the Low GWP Refrigerants Market highlights the following areas -
Hydrocarbons are leading the low GWP refrigerants market. This type of refrigerant provides an energy-efficient refrigeration system, making them a suitable choice in the market.
The commercial refrigeration application is influencing the market’s growth. As per the 2021 report by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, medicines production in the European region stood at US$ 302,722 million in 2019 compared to US$ 286,053 million in the previous year.
The European region is projected to witness the highest demand for low GWP refrigerants owing to regulations regarding fluorinated greenhouse gas (F-gas)/HFC. As per the data by European Environment Agency, incorporated the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol which aims to reduce fluorinated gas (F-gas) emissions.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510231
Segmental Analysis:
1. For instance, as per the September 2021 journal by IntechOpen, the use of R600a hydrocarbon increased the refrigeration system’s coefficient of performance by 27.1% compared to R134a fluorocarbon. Such increasing use of hydrocarbons is expected to increase their demand in the market during the forecast period.
2. Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) account for the majority of fluorinated greenhouse gas emissions. Owing to such adverse impact of hydrofluorocarbons low GWP refrigerants, the European Union implements EU F-gas Regulation which aims to cut HFCs emissions in the EU by two thirds by 2030.
3. A wide range of low GWP refrigerants such as hydrocarbons and fluorocarbons are used in large quantities in commercial refrigeration systems. The commercial refrigeration system is comprised of various applications such as cold preservation and safety system for food items, pharmaceutical drugs, and cold chain networks for commercial air conditioners.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Low GWP Refrigerants systems industry are -
1. Honeywell
2. Linde Group
3. Sinochem Group
4. Airgas Inc.
5. Engas Australasia
Click on the following link to buy the Low GWP Refrigerants Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510231
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Refrigerant Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11662/refrigerant-market-analysis.html
B. Ammonia Refrigerant Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/1276/Ammonia-Refrigerant-Market-analysis-report.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn