Microalgae DHA Market worth $4.9 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 6.5% - IndustryARC
Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics
Microalgae as a supplement to help in treating cardiovascular diseases is promoting the Microalgae DHA Market Growth.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Microalgae DHA Market size is estimated to reach $4.9 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Microalgae DHA is a long-chain omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid supplementation that provides therapeutic and medical benefits to consumers. Similar to the omega-3 found in fish oil, the omega 3 sources from the microalgae contain similar nutritional value and oxidative stability. Moreover, they are termed vegan, as algae belong to the plant family. Moreover, the DHA helps the body in maintaining the existing functions and helps in developing a strong immune system. Additionally, fish oil has gained immense popularity, but researchers believe that the value of DHA can vary as per species of fish and what they consume.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways :
This IndustryARC report on Microalgae DHA Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the use of microalgae in supplements to help during a disease predominantly. However, Asia-Pacific is set to grow at a lucrative pace owing to the use of DHA across age groups to benefit. Moreover, it helps in providing the body with a regular source of polyunsaturated fats.
2. The rising use of micro-algae-based products to treat the increasing cardiovascular cases will drive the market. However, the alternative-fish oil-based DHA has a market reputation that acts as a challenge to address.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Microalgae DHA market report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17793
Segmental Analysis:
1. The food manufacturers held the largest market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the use of microalgae in making various infant formulas and other beverages. Moreover, as per various research, the cell wall of the algae is relatively thin, and the oxidative stability is subsequently high, thereby making commercial production easier while making multiple food and beverages.
2. The microalgae DHA market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Grocery Stores, Online Retail Stores, and Others. It is owing to the availability of various microalgae products on the shelves of such models, making it easier to make a choice. Additionally, the following distribution channel offers customers lucrative discounts based on the billing of "healthy" food items and supplements.
3. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, EPA and DHA typically comprise about 3% – 5% of erythrocyte fatty acids in Western populations with low fish intakes. Hence, fishes come towards the end of the food chain. Researchers believe that obtaining the DHA and EPA from the base source or origin will provide a healthier level of DHA and EPA. Moreover, the extraction of fish oil is highly different by the type of fish used, the area in which they were taken, and furthermore, each variety of fish will contain dynamic levels of DHA and EPA.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Microalgae DHA industry are -
1. Goerlich Pharma GmbH
2. Nordic Naturals, Inc.
3. InovoBiologic Inc.
4. Source Omega LLC
5. The 3rd Opinion Inc.
Click on the following link to buy the Microalgae DHA Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17793
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Fish Oil Products Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17788/fish-oil-products-market.html
B. Aquafeed Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15096/aquafeed-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com