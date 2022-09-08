Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,560 in the last 365 days.

DEA Unveils NFT Football Simulation Game 'GOAL SEEKERS' for PlayMining Platform - Scheduled to Launch in Spring 2023

A new era of football simulation game, where users can build a team with NFT players and win the league with team tactics

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA), a Singapore-based global GameFi company, is pleased to announce that it has started the development of an NFT football simulation game "GOAL SEEKERS" for its PlayMining platform with the aim to launch in the spring of 2023.

"GOAL SEEKERS" is a new style of NFT football simulation game that allows users to form teams using Player NFTs, which are generative NFTs (NFTs automatically generated by the program), as well as set formations and tactics and challenge other players to matches. The game is characterized by the fact that not only players but also coaches and other staff members are NFTs, allowing users to participate in the economic sphere in any role they wish, such as collecting player NFTs and enjoying matches or using coach NFTs and enjoying their training as their main focus.

The game is scheduled to launch in the spring of 2023, with Now Production Co., Ltd. as the development partner, a company with a proven track record of producing numerous game titles.

DEA will continue to enhance the lineup of titles on PlayMining to provide users around the world with "fun" and "surprise" through a variety of content.

About GOAL SEEKERS
"GOAL SEEKERS" is a new style of football simulation game using generative NFTs. Users can freely assign NFT football players, managers and coaches to strengthen their teams and earn DEAPcoins by winning matches.

Player NFTs, like actual football players, will become better through league play but also age at the same time. When a player reaches a certain age, users can choose to become a manager, coach or trainer. The game allows players to play in a variety of ways, depending on their preferences, such as enjoying league matches mainly with player NFTs or collecting competent position coach NFTs and specializing in training them.

In addition, "GOAL SEEKERS" has the theme of "creating a new football game together with the community". The game title, the style of the player illustrations, etc. are being voted on by the community on Discord, and the game is also planned to continue with a variety of community projects in the future.


Please check below for the latest information on GOAL SEEKERS
Twitter：　https://twitter.com/PlayMining_JP
Discord：　https://discord.com/invite/UcEAuyZGCV


About Now Production Co., Ltd.
Based on the management philosophy of "providing entertainment content full of dreams and playful spirit to convey joy and excitement to people," Now Production has released more than 220 titles to the world.

With its strengths in information, planning and development and technological capabilities accumulated over many years of experience and expertise, the company has created a system that enables it to provide integrated development services from planning proposals to development and operation, regardless of their platforms, including consumer games, smartphone applications and pachinko/pachislot machines, creating a significant competitive advantage.
https://www.nowpro.co.jp/

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. | https://dea.sg/jp/
DEA, a global GameFi and meta verse platform business, was founded in Singapore in August 2018 and is developing "JobTribes", a Play to Earn game; "PlayMining NFT", an NFT marketplace; and "PlayMining Verse", a meta verse project. As a leading Web3 Entertainment company in the world of "GameFi2.0", focusing on the entertainment experience, DEA aims to realize a world where "enjoyment turns into value" by utilizing blockchain technology.
 

Co-CEO: Naohito Yoshida, Kozo Yamada
Location: 7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower,#05-01, Singapore 018936
Establishment: August 2018
Business Description: GameFi platform business
 

Contact Information
Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd.
Public Relation: Takasugi ｜tomoyuki_takasugi@dea.sg

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Featured Image for Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd.

Featured Image for Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd.

You just read:

DEA Unveils NFT Football Simulation Game 'GOAL SEEKERS' for PlayMining Platform - Scheduled to Launch in Spring 2023

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.