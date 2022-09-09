Mustard Market Size Expected to Reach US$8.3 billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Spiking demand for innovative flavors are the factors set to drive the growth of the mustard market for the period 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the mustard market size is estimated to reach $8.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Augmenting usage of herbs coupled with high health attentiveness among people, growing multi-culinary food culture, spiking demand for innovative flavors are the factors set to drive the growth of the Mustard Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Mustard-Market-Research-509582
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the mustard market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Mustard Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to sweeping use in culinary applications and low prices which suits the pockets of the middle-class perfectly. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.
2. Emerging cuisines culture with rapid globalization, cost-effective nature, and widescale usage in densely populated developing countries are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Mustard Market. Changing tastes and preferences of people have stimulated the demand for alternatives such as flaxseed, chickpea, groundnut, and others and environmental complications are said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Mustard Market report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=509582
Segmental Analysis:
1. he Mustard Market based on the application type can be further segmented into food and beverages, personal care, and therapeutics. The food and beverages segment held the largest share in 2021. The food and beverages along with the personal care segment are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to enlarging awareness among people regarding the benefits of mustard. Likewise, growing hair problems like dandruff, hair fall, premature greying, and split ends are providing growth opportunities.
2. The Mustard Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline and online. The offline segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the across-the-board presence of offline outlets such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and others. Furthermore, the online segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. Asia-Pacific held the largest share with 42% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the overwhelming size of the population and the widescale use of mustard as a condiment and oil in Asian cuisines. Nepal, Myanmar, and China fall among the largest producer of mustard worldwide and have their fair share in driving the growth of the mustard market all over Asia.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the mustard industry are -
1. Backwoods Mustard Company
2. Woeber Mustard Manufacturing Company
3. H.J. Heinz Company
4. McCormick Foods
5. Unilever
Click on the following link to buy the mustard market report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=509582
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Spices Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7475/spices-market-analysis.html
B. Organic Spices Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Organic-Spices-Market-Research-507294
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn