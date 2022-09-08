Breast Cancer 1 (BRCA1) and Breast Cancer 2 (BRCA2) Genes Market is Registering a CAGR of 9.10% by 2029

Breast Cancer 1 (BRCA1) and Breast Cancer 2 (BRCA2) Genes Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the breast cancer 1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) genes market was valued at USD 5.149 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10.34 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

BRCA1 and BRCA2 Market Definition

BRCA1 and BRCA2 (Breast Cancer genes 1 and 2) are genes that encode instructions for suppressing tumor cells or preventing them from spreading uncontrollably. These genes are also involved in the repair of DNA damage. Hereditary cancers of the breast and ovary can be caused by mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. Other cancers, such as prostate and pancreatic cancer, may be increased as well.

In recent years, the breast cancer 1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) genes market is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The market is being driven by an increase in cancer incidence and prevalence rates around the world. According to the American Cancer Society, 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer and 49,290 new non-invasive breast cancer cases are projected to be diagnosed in women in the United States in 2021. Individuals inherit deleterious variations in one of these genes have a higher risk of developing a variety of cancers. People who inherit a deleterious BRCA1 or BRCA2 variation are more likely to get cancer at a younger age than those who do not.

Breast Cancer 1 (BRCA1) and Breast Cancer 2 (BRCA2) Genes Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in the prevalence of cancer

The rising prevalence of cancer is estimated to propel the breast cancer 1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) genes market's growth.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of breast cancer 1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) genes market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure.

Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness and technological advancement will expand the breast cancer 1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) genes market. Additionally, high disposable income and continuously changing lifestyle will result in the expansion of breast cancer 1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) genes market. Along with this, rising geriatric population and introduction of new technology will enhance the growth rate of the market.

Opportunities

Increase in the number of research and development activities

Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the breast cancer 1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) genes market growth. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launch of innovative products will further propel the market’s growth rate.

Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the breast cancer 1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) genes market growth during the forecast period.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, the high cost associated with the treatment will obstruct the growth rate of market. The dearth of skilled professionals and lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies will challenge the breast cancer 1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) genes market. Additionally, lack of awareness and emergence of unfavourable conditions due to COVID-19 outbreak will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This breast cancer 1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) genes market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the breast cancer 1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) genes market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

Breast cancer 1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) genes market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analyses of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

Some of the major players operating in the breast cancer 1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) genes market are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Israel)

Sanofi (France), Pfizer Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

Akorn, Incorporated (US)

Cipla Inc. (US)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (US)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc (US)

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

COVID-19 Impact on Breast Cancer 1 (BRCA1) and Breast Cancer 2 (BRCA2) Genes Market

Since its emergence in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to nearly every country on the planet, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a public health emergency. Due to the financial crisis and the delay in specialty healthcare delivery while prioritizing COVID-19-related treatments, healthcare systems around the world have been severely disrupted in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Patients were unable to see their controls for a variety of reasons, including difficulty accessing a doctor, fear of infection transmission, inability to continue therapies and essential procedures due to pandemic restrictions. Such considerations may have a negative impact on the market of breast cancer 1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) genes in recent months.

Global Breast Cancer 1 (BRCA1) and Breast Cancer 2 (BRCA2) Genes Market Scope

The breast cancer 1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) genes market is segmented on the basis of indication, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Indication

Breast Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Others

On the basis of indication, the breast cancer 1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) genes market is segmented into breast cancer, ovarian cancer and others.

Treatment

Platinum-based Chemotherapy

PARP Inhibitors

Surgery

Others

The treatment segment for breast cancer 1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) genes market includes platinum-based chemotherapy, PARP inhibitors, surgery and others.

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Route of administration segment of breast cancer 1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) genes market is segmented into oral and parenteral.

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

On the basis of end-users, the breast cancer 1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) genes market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare and others.

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the breast cancer 1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) genes market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy and others.

Breast Cancer 1 (BRCA1) and Breast Cancer 2 (BRCA2) Genes Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Breast cancer 1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) genes market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, indication, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Breast cancer 1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) genes market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the breast cancer 1 (BRCA1) and breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) genes market because of the presence of major key players and well-established healthcare infrastructure in this region. Additionally, the increase in the prevalence of breast and ovarian cancer and increasing number of FDA approval drugs will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific are expected to grow during the forecast period due to the growing focus of various global companies to expand their presence in this region. Also, development of healthcare infrastructure will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

