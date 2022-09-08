Sensor Fusion Market Growth, Strategies, Demand, Latest Trend, Drivers & Forecast 2028 | Analog Devices, BASELABS,Kionix

Sensor Fusion Market

Market Overview:

Sensor fusion is the process of combining disparate sources of data so that the results have less uncertainty than individual sources. It is often used to improve the quality of environmental monitoring and environmental forecasting. The process is also effective for detecting weather and climate changes. It can be used to improve the accuracy of a meteorological model. Sensor fusion is a process of combining sensory data from various sources. In a nutshell, it combines information from multiple sensors into a single, reliable model that minimizes the margin of error of the system. A single sensor can provide information from several sources, resulting in less complexity and less cost. Moreover, it can reduce the number of components in a system and can be easily installed. Another benefit is that sensor fusion can be easily set up.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: AKM Semiconductor, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Bosch Sensortec Gmbh, Renesas Electronics Corporation., NXP Semiconductors, Inc., BASELABS, STMicroelectronics, Kionix, Inc. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Quick Logic Corporation, PNI Corp., and Hillcrest Company LLC. Major players such as AKM Semiconductor, Hillcrest Company LLC, and Analog Devices

Detailed Segmentation:

On the basis of technology, the global sensor fusion market is segmented into:

‣ MEMS

‣ Non-MEMS

On the basis of application, the global sensor fusion market is segmented into:

‣ Smart Phones

‣ Tablet

‣ Camera

‣ TV Remote

‣ Video Games

‣ Others

On the basis of end-use, the global sensor fusion market is segmented into:

‣ Retail

‣ Automotive

‣ Consumer Electronics

‣ Others

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of autonomous vehicles in the world is expected to augment the growth of the global sensor fusion market. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in 2019, there were around 31.4 million autonomous cars in the world. One advantage of sensor fusion is its ease of implementation and low cost. The number of sensors and components required for a sensor fusion system is reduced. Its simplicity makes it ideal for new projects that require small investments. As it can be easily implemented, the resulting system will be simpler and more reliable. Users will have fewer sensors to maintain and more time to spend on other projects. The main benefit of sensor fusion is its low margin of error. Increasing usage of sensors in several sectors is estimated to enhance the growth of the global sensor fusion market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the global sensor fusion market faced a lot of restraints, owing to the decreased demands, which affected the supply chains. However, the key market players have focused on the market to boost the developments. For instance, in March 2020, CEVA Inc. introduced a high-performance sensor hub called SensPro.

Key Takeaways:

• The global sensor fusion market is expected to increase at a CAGR of around 19.2%, owing to increasing developments by key market players in the world. For instance, in April 2020, Phantom AI raised around US$ 22 million in Series A financing, which is led by Celeres Investments partnering with KT Corporation and Ford Motor.

• North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global sensor fusion market, owing to the increasing prevalence of autonomous vehicles in the region. For instance, according to the American Automobile Association, in the U.S., there were over 1400 self-driving cars.

• The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global sensor fusion market, owing to the high usage of sensors in several sectors in the region. Moreover, high investments in creating autonomous vehicles are assessed to boost the growth of the market.

