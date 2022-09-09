Boron Nitride & Hot Pressed Shapes Market Size Expected to Reach US$1.4 billion with CAGR of 5.2% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Increase in the Production of Coatings is Expected to Increase the Demand for Boron Nitride, Leading to the Growth of Boron Nitride & Hot Pressed Shapes MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Boron Nitride & Hot Pressed Shapes Market size is forecast to reach US$1.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. An increase in demand from the electronics & semiconductors along with metallurgy industries acts as the major driver for the market. On the other hand, health risks associated with the use of boron nitride may act as a major constraint for the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways :
This IndustryARC report on the Boron Nitride & Hot Pressed Shapes Market highlights the following areas -
1. Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) held the largest share in the Boron Nitride & Hot Pressed Shapes Market in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics, along with its high thermal conductivity, and good thermal shock resistance made it stand out in comparison to other types of boron nitride in the market.
2. Coatings industry held the largest share in the Boron Nitride & Hot Pressed Shapes Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for boron nitride from the coating sectors across multiple regions. According to Japan Paint Manufacturers Association (JPMA), the total paints and coatings production in Japan reached up to 1,645,960 tons during the year 2019.
3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Boron Nitride & Hot Pressed Shapes Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for boron nitride from the coating sectors of the region. For instance, in July 2019, Asian Paints commenced the commercial production of coatings and intermediaries in the Mysore plant in India. The coatings manufacturing plant in Mysore has a total capacity of 211,888 tons per annum.
Segmental Analysis :
1. Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) held the largest share in the Boron Nitride & Hot Pressed Shapes Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2027, owing to its increasing demand due to the characteristics and benefits it offers over other types of boron nitride.
2. The Coatings Industry held the largest share in the Boron Nitride & Hot Pressed Shapes Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2027, owing to the increase in demand for paints and coatings across the globe. Furthermore, Nippon Paints Group made medium to long-term investments in 2021 for upgrading and streamlining industrial facilities in Japan from 2021 to 2023 to boost the production of paints and coatings to secure its position in the market.
3. According to Japan Paint Manufacturers Association (JPMA), the total paints and coatings production in Japan was reached up to 1487.7 million tons in 2020. Furthermore, in 2020, the government of Vietnam announced its plan to develop the paint and coating industry with a vision to 2030. The average growth rate in the production value of the paint and coating industry is expected to reach up to 14% during the period from 2021 to 2030.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Boron Nitride & Hot Pressed Shapes industry are -
1. 3M Technical Ceramics
2. Accuratus Corporation
3. American Elements
4. Aremco Products
5. Atlantic Equipment Engineers
