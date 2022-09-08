Self-Driving Truck Market Size, Outlook, Analysis Report, Regional Outlook With Forecast 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Self-Driving Truck Market by Level of Autonomy and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2025,"the global self-driving truck market was valued at $1,004 million in 2020, and is projected to reach at $1,669 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2020 to 2025.

BMW AG, Isuzu Motors Limited, General Motors, Otto motors, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Tesla, Waymo, Toyota, and Volkswagen are some of the key players operating in the global self-driving truck market.

At present, North America dominates the self-driving truck industry. In 2020, China is expected to register the highest self-driving truck market growth in Asia-Pacific. Similarly, the UK is expected to lead the overall self-driving truck market share in Europe in 2020. In the same year, according to self-driving truck market analysis, the U.S. is estimated to dominate the North American market.

The global self-driving truck is segmented based on industrial vertical which includes logistics, construction & manufacturing, mining, and ports. The upcoming trend of self-driving trucks is expected to have an impact on the logistics industry, as it is estimated that logistic industry will adopt the self-driving technology much faster than any other industry. Furthermore, rise in demand for automation of transportation mode has been witnessed to meet consumer expectations.

Key Findings of the Self-Driving Truck Market:

Level one is expected to generate the highest revenue in 2020.

In 2020, the construction & manufacturing segment is projected to account the highest revenue in the self-driving truck market.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

