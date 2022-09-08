Africa E-Learning Market Share, Size, Price, Players, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report Forecast 2021-2026
Africa E-Learning Market To Be Driven By Rising Efforts By The Governments In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘African E-Learning Market Size, Trend, Demand, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the African E-Learning market, assessing the market based on its sector, product type, technology and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/africa-e-learning-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2015-2025)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 905 million
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 14.5%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2073 million
The Africa e-learning market is dominated by South Africa. The Africa education system has been underfunded for decades. The majority of educational institutions are located in rural areas and lack the requisite infrastructure and qualified teaching staff. As a result, governments across the region have invested in the development of a modern education system to ensure that students receive a high-quality education.
E-Learning: Industry Definition and Segments
E-learning refers to the electronic delivery of instruction and education, through computers, laptops, smartphones, and other smart devices.
By sectors, the industry can be divided into:
K-12 Sector
Post-Secondary
Corporate and Government Learning
Others
The product types can be segmented as follows:
Packaged Content
Services
Platforms
On the basis technology, the industry is categorised into the following:
Mobile Learning
Simulation Based Learning
Game Based Learning
Learning Management System (LMS)
Others
The regional markets for the product include South Africa, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, and Kenya, among others.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/africa-e-learning-market
Industry Trends:
The growing initiatives by governments in the region to develop the region’s education system are propelling the Africa e-learning market forward. For years, the lack of proper education, as well as higher education in the area, has compelled the region’s demand for the commodity. People’s increased awareness has resulted in an increase in demand for this service.
Other rapidly expanding sectors in the area also aided the industry’s expansion by increasing the need for skilled labour. Africa’s economy is also growing, boosting demand for education across the continent and propelling the continent’s e-learning industry to new heights. The country’s population growth is also driving the region’s rising demand for the commodity.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Docebo S.p.A., Via Afrika, and Eneza Education LTD. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
Solar PV Inverter Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/solar-PV-inverter-market
Chickpeas Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/chick-peas-market
Citric Acid Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/citric-acid-market
Rear Spoiler Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/rear-spoiler-market
Coco Coir Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/coco-coir-market
High Performance Wheels Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/high-performance-wheels-market
India Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-extra-neutral-alcohol-ena-market
Sleepwear Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sleepwear-market
Yoga Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/yoga-market
Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Companies: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-lithium-iron-phosphate-batteries-companies
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Eliana Grace
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other