Lyme Disease Diagnostic Devices Market Share Worth US$3.7 billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Need for precision diagnostic instruments is increasing which is propelling the lyme disease diagnostic devices market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the lyme disease diagnostic devices market size is estimated to reach $3.7 billion by 2027. It is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. an increase in the incidence of Lyme disease, rising policy attention on enhancing health care services, and the introduction of new Lyme disease diagnostic tests are expected to drive product demand. Also, the hiking rates of new vector-borne diseases, expanding government initiatives and rising healthcare expenditure is set to propel the Lyme Disease Diagnostic Devices Industry growth during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the lyme disease diagnostic devices market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 on account of the healthcare infrastructure which is well developed, and the presence of established companies manufacturing Lyme Disease Diagnostic Devices. Europe is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers owing to the rising prevalence of Lyme diseases, demand for better healthcare facilities and increase in healthcare expenditure.
2. Rising disposable income and advancement of R&D activities further enhance the overall market demand for Lyme Disease Diagnostic Devices Market during the forecast period of 2022-2027. However, a lack of awareness about Lyme disease diagnosis in undeveloped and developing regions is projected to limit the target of market's growth to some extent.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Lyme Disease Diagnostic Devices Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Lyme Disease Diagnostic Devices Market based on diagnostic tests can be further segmented into Serological tests, Nucleic Acid Amplification Techniques, Urine Antigen Tests, Lymphocytic Transformation tests, Immunofluorescent Staining, PCR Analysis and Others. Serological Test held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is also projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
2. Lyme Disease Diagnostic Devices Market based on end-use industry can be further segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Pathology labs, Pharmaceutical Industries, Clinical Research Institute and others. The hospitals & clinics segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is also projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
3. North America held a dominant market share of 39% in the year 2021 as compared to its other counterparts on account of its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, skilled professionals, high donor awareness as well an increasing number of R&D activities for device manufacturing and development.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the lyme disease diagnostic devices industry are -
1. Abbott Laboratories
2. Qiagen, Inc.
3. Biosystems
4. Bio-Rad Laboratories
5. Immunetics Inc
