Flexible Packaging Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Flexible Packaging Market To Be Driven By The Growing Economic Development In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Flexible Packaging Market Size Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global flexible packaging market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, raw material, printing technology, application, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 106.3 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.25%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 136.5 Billion
The global flexible packaging market is being driven by the rise in popularity of flexible packaging products in the industry and the rising demand from end-user segments due to the product’s cost efficiency and convenience. Also, many advancements have been made to change the product and material in order to better respond to the growing demand from developing regions.
Flexible packaging items, especially pouches, are becoming more popular due to their widespread use in almost all end-use industries. Also, biodegradable product technologies are propelling the industry forward as customers become more environmentally aware. The packaging industry is moving toward flexible packaging, owing to its multi-fold energy and environmental advantages.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Any package or part of a package whose shape can be easily modified is considered flexible packaging. Bags, pouches, shrink films, tubes, sleeves, and carded packaging are all examples of flexible packaging.
Based on product type, the market is divided into:
Printed Rollstock
Preformed Bags and Pouches
Others
On the basis of raw material, the industry is segmented into:
Paper
Plastics
Aluminium Foil
Cellulose
Others
On the basis of printing technology, the market is divided into:
Flexography
Rotogravure
Digital
Others
The industry is divided on the basis of application into:
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Others
The regional markets can be divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The flexible packaging industry is growing due to an increase in demand for snack and convenience meals in small or single-serving sizes. Flexible packaging combines the benefits of plastic, paper, and aluminium foil without compromising the product’s freshness, barrier protection, durability, printability, or ease of use.
The market will rise during the forecast period due to the advantages of flexible packaging. Increased spending on bakery and cereal bars, ready-to-eat meals, coffee or hot chocolate sticks and pouches, dried and quick food, and other items will boost the flexible packaging market’s growth. Increased income levels, urbanisation, lifestyle changes, increased internet penetration, and rapid economic development are all likely to fuel market expansion in the future.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., Sealed Air, Mondi plc, DS Smith, and Huhtamaki, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
