Berlin Barracks - DUI Drugs
CASE#: 22A3005108
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT #: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/07/22, 1720 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Crossett Hill, Duxbury
VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs
ACCUSED: Shane Roberts
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police received a call of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road and the operator was passed out behind the wheel. Upon arrival, Troopers located Roberts in the vehicle. He was showing signs of impairment and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Roberts was transported to the State Police Barracks in Berlin for processing and later released with a citation. Roberts is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 11/03/22.
COURT DATE / TIME: 11/03/22, 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: Yes
