Berlin Barracks - DUI Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3005108

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT #: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/07/22, 1720 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Crossett Hill, Duxbury

VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs

ACCUSED: Shane Roberts

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police received a call of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road and the operator was passed out behind the wheel. Upon arrival, Troopers located Roberts in the vehicle. He was showing signs of impairment and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Roberts was transported to the State Police Barracks in Berlin for processing and later released with a citation. Roberts is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 11/03/22.

COURT DATE / TIME: 11/03/22, 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turn Pike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648