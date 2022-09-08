Proactive news headlines including Anson Resources, Australian Strategic Materials and Terra Uranium

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has demonstrated robust economic and ESG-related metrics for the planned phase 1 development of Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, USA, with a definitive feasibility study (DFS), confirming the project’s potential to become a major player in the US lithium carbonate industry. Click here

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) has passed a key milestone with the first sale of neodymium praseodymium metal produced at its Korean Metals Plant. Click here

Terra Uranium Ltd (ASX:T92) shares surged as much as 80% higher intra-day on its first day of trading on Thursday, following an oversubscribed initial public offer (IPO) that raised $7.5 million at $0.20 per share. Click here

PVW Resources Ltd (ASX:PVW) has confirmed the potential for the Tanami Heavy Rare Earth and Gold Project in Western Australia to host significant rare earth mineralisation during its maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program. Click here

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) has completed a placement to raise $1.6 million for the continued advancement of Beharra Silica Sands Project in Western Australia, as well as for business development opportunities and general working capital. Click here

Tempest Minerals Ltd (ASX:TEM) (TEM) has confirmed the abundant presence of copper and other metals from a Down Hole Electromagnetic (DHEM) survey at the Orion target within its Meleya project in Western Australia, with the results helping to prioritise near-term drilling campaigns across the belt. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has signed up Dr Stephanie H Astrow to the position of vice president, Translational Sciences. Click here

Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) has kicked off a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Bald Hill East Lithium Project in Western Australia, seeking to define areas with lithium-prospective pegmatite formations. Click here

Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has delivered a 15.6% increase in mineral resources to 36.74 million tonnes at 1.16 g/t gold for 1.37 million ounces across its portfolio of projects in Western Australia with the resource grade up by 29%. Click here

Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) has kicked off a Pre-Front End Engineering Design (pre-FEED) study for a hydrogen facility at its Bristol Springs Renewable Energy Project aimed at improving the level of confidence in the project in Western Australia. Click here

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has dosed the first patient in the nextHERIZON Phase 2 clinical trial investigating the biotech’s immunotherapy candidate HER-Vaxx in combination with chemotherapy or pembrolizumab in patients with HER-2+ gastric cancer. Click here

European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR, OTCQB:EULIF) has advanced plans to create a local lithium supply chain in Europe with ‘encouraging’ results from joint venture (JV) partner EV Resources Ltd’s rock chip sampling at the Eastern Alps Lithium Satellite Projects in Austria, which returned high lithium values up to 3.24%. Click here

CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF) is continuing strong work across its iron ore projects with a Mining Management Plan approved for the next Yarram drilling program starting this month and JWD mine operations benefitting from a recent sales contract. Click here

Star Minerals Ltd (ASX:SMS) has set the diamond drill bit spinning at the Tumblegum South Gold Project in Western Australia, beginning the third stage of resource definition drilling for the project. Click here

Sovereign Metals Ltd (ASX:SVM, AIM:SVML) has intersected high-grade rutile mineralisation in deeper aircore drilling at Kasiya Project in Malawi, confirming that extensive mineralisation remains at depth outside the current mineral resource estimate and pit shells. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has restarted aircore drilling at its Side Well Gold Project near Meekatharra in Western Australia. Click here

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) continues to enhance the prospectivity of the Kookynie Gold Project in WA with aircore drilling returning strong gold results and revealing new zones along the high-grade corridor. Click here

