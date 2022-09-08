Sinus Dilation Devices Market Size is estimated to reach $5,067.97 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1%

Sinus dilation devices market the study provides an in-depth analysis with current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sinus dilation devices industry size was valued at $3,389.08 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,067.97 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030. Sinusitis is a medical condition wherein inflammation of sinus lining leads to a plugged nose, headache, poor sense of smell, sore throat, and cough. It is caused due to either ostial blockage, bacterial infections, viral infections, or a combination of these conditions. This leads to use of sinus dilation devices market during surgical procedures to dilate the sinus openings of a patient's nose.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

This report provides comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of prominent sinus dilation devices market players such as key players operating in the Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Sinusys Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments, Intersect, Inc., Johnson & Johnson.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2128

The major factors that drive the global sinus dilation devices market are increase in incidence of sinusitis, which may lead to higher sinus surgeries, high adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, and technological advancements in sinusitis treatment. However, risks associated with sinus surgical procedures and low adoption of surgical procedures, due to presence of alternative sinusitis-related drugs, are expected to restrain the market growth. Conversely, untapped market potential in the emerging countries, such as China and India, and large investments by key players to develop advanced products are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players.

The balloon sinuplasty systems segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, owing to the advancements in sinus surgical procedures, applicability, and their greater acceptance than invasive traditional surgeries. Furthermore, the sinus stents segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2023, and maintain its dominance in the future as well.

The utilization rate of sinus dilation devices in hospitals & clinics is high; however, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. This is attributed to the increasing preference for less hospital stay-associated surgeries with advanced sinus dilation devices.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2128

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The balloon sinuplasty system segment accounted for around three-fifths share of the global sinus dilation devices market in 2016.

• The FESS instruments set segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2023.

• The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for around three-fourths share in 2016.

• Europe accounted for around one-third share of the global sinus dilation devices market in 2016.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Cell Separation by Membrane Filtration Technology Market

Medical ECG Telemetry Equipment Market

𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠:

Singapore Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/09/singapore-non-alcoholic-steatohepatitis.html

Singapore Cancer Tumor Profiling Market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/09/singapore-cancer-tumor-profiling-market.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.