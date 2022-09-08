At 16% CAGR, Global Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Size Surpass US$ 1750 Bn By 2030 | Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI
According to the study, The Global Acoustic Wave Sensors Market was estimated at USD 707 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 1750 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 16% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Acoustic Wave Sensors Market: Overview
Acoustic waves are generated with the help of piezoelectric material. The velocity, as well as the amplitude of the waves, may be impacted due to the changes in the features of the path which is used for propagation. Acoustic wave sensors are preferred as compared to the existing conventional sensors. Passive operation is one of the features that help in the growth of the market. There are a few problems which are associated with the gas sensor equipment.
The energy consumption is extremely high for these devices and this happens to be a major problem that will hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. These devices come in small sizes and this poses another restraint in the growth of the market. Power consumption is a major issue as it detects the overall consumption of power in the system.
Acoustic Wave Sensors Market: Growth Drivers
AOne of the major reasons why the acoustic wave sensors market is expected to grow in the coming years is due to an increase in the demand for temperature sensors in various industries across the world. Many industries in the developed, as well as the developing economies, make use of the products that are used in temperature sensing. Increased use of these products in the chemical industries, automotive industries, and medical industries will provide good opportunities for the growth of the market in the coming years. The use of acoustic wave sensors will provide better efficiency in the components as they will reduce the cost which is incurred in the replacement of such components. It also helps in reducing the constant damage to the products due to continuous use.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Acoustic Wave Sensors market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 16% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Acoustic Wave Sensors market size was valued at around USD 707 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1750 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Increased use of sensors in smartphones will lead to the growth of the market. This is expected to be a major factor that will drive the market growth in the coming years.
D) Temperature sensors are in great demand and the use of these sensors in various industries will help in the growth of the market.
E) There are many sensitivity issues associated with the use of these sensors depending upon the external stimulus. There are a few problems associated with the consumption of energy.
F) To ensure safety in the automotive industry constant research and development in The field will lead to the growth of the market during the forecast.
Regional Landscape
The Asia Pacific region will show the fastest growth in the coming years. the growth in the Asia Pacific region is attributed to the increased use of these sensors in various devices. In recent years there has been a rise in the demand for these acoustic sensors due to their increased use in smartwatches and smartphones. The growing demand for acoustic wave sensors can be attributed to the increased consumption of electronic goods in the Asia Pacific region. When it comes to the nation which has the maximum share of the acoustic sensors market the position is held by China. Maximum numbers of electronics that are manufactured in China make use of these sensors to which a large amount of revenue is generated through this market.
Apart from the Asia Pacific region, the North American region will also have a good amount of market share in the coming years. Constant technological advancements and lower costs of manufacturing will lead to the growth of the market. The availability of these products in the wireless form is one of the reasons that will help in the growth of this region. In order to have the best technologies for the militants, the military of the United States has laboratories in order to work on the same. The maximum consumption of these sensors is in the automotive and industrial sectors of the North American region. The European region is also expected to exhibit good growth during the forecast period.
Key Players
Vectron International
Qualtre Inc.
SENseOR
Sensor Technology Ltd.
Nanotemper
Transense Technologies plc
DJB Instruments
Defiant Technologies
Pro-micron GmbH & co. KG
Heinz Meßwiderstände GmbH
Hawk Measurment Systems
Siemens AG
The Acoustic Wave Sensors Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Surface acoustic wave
Bulk acoustic wave
By Devices
Resonator
Delay line
By Application
Food and beverages
Military
Automotive
Industrial
Healthcare
Environmental
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
