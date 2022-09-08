Intravenous Therapy and Vein Access Market Value to Cross $37.5 billion by 2030 | Top Companies and Industry Growth

IV therapy & vein access market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intravenous (IV) Therapy And Vein Access industry generated $22.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $37.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends. Significant surge in the cases of chronic diseases among people, growth in road accidents, increase in healthcare expenditure and healthcare insurance, and increase in geriatric population across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global intravenous (IV) therapy and vein access market. On the other hand, lack of experienced healthcare professionals is expected to hinder the growth of the market. However, remarkable upsurge in critical care therapies is expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

The key players analyzed in the global intravenous (IV) therapy and vein access market report include Becton, Dickinson & Company, Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo medical corporation, Teleflex Medical Inc., Medtronic Inc., Angiodynamic, Inc.., Smith& Nephew Plc., Pfizer Inc., Insulet Corporation, and Fresenius SE& CO. KGAA.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global intravenous (IV) therapy and vein access market, owing to the rapid increase in the spread of coronavirus among people across the globe. IV therapy was extensively used among patients suffering from severe COVID-19-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

• Thus, increase in number of patients suffering from COVID-19-associated ARDS subsequently surged the demand for intravenous (IV) therapy and vein access.

Based on application, the medication administration segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global market. In addition, the same segment is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Other segments analyzed in the report include volume expander, blood-based products and nutrition, and buffer solution.

Based on end user, the hospital segment held the majority market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global market. The clinics segment, on the other hand is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering around two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

