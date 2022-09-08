Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Report Study on Challenges, Application and Opportunities 2030

Next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market report provides a quantitative analysis with segments, current trends, estimations and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market size was valued at $7.1 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $28.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.28% from 2021 to 2030. North America is the highest contributor in the next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market however, Asia-Pacific is witnessing the highest growth rate. Next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery devices are used to check the blood glucose levels and deliver insulin into the body. Next generation diabetes drug delivery systems, such as oral and inhalable insulin, help introduce insulin into the patient's body without causing pain and reduce the risk of skin irritation, owing to frequent use of needles. Advancements in diabetes therapy systems, such as insulin patch, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, and artificial pancreas, are frequently used to detect the glucose levels and adjust the insulin levels to manage the change in glucose levels.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Inc., Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, MannKind Corporation, Enteris BioPharma, Dexcom, Inc., Senseonics Holding, Inc., Medtech, and Johnson & Johnson.

Rise in the number of diabetics and the benefits of using advanced diabetic devices, such as artificial pancreas and insulin patches over conventional products, are expected to boost the growth of next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market. Furthermore, the increase in disposable income among the diabetic patients and technological advancement of next generation diabetic products areanticipated to fuel the market growth. The rise in healthcare expenditure in the developing countries, such as India and China, is expected to provide opportunities for market expansion. However, lack of awareness, less variability in products, and cost restrains in the developing regions are expected to hamper the market growth.

CGM system is a well-established product and dominates the market, attributed to the presence of a large patient base suffering from diabetes with highest share in 2015, and is anticipated to continue this trend in the future, in terms of revenue. Advantages of these systems as compared to conventional diabetic products are ease of usage and efficient & early detection of change in blood glucose levels, which are expected to boost the growth of this segment.

Diagnostics/clinics was the highest contributor and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the analysis period, and has accounted for about half of the share of the global market in 2015, due to the increase in procurement of the products from diagnostics and clinics by diabetic patients.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Artificial pancreas segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

• CGM system was the highest revenue-generating segment, and is expected to continue its dominance in future.

• North America dominated global next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 40%.

• India is expected to grow highest in the Asia-Pacific region, registering a CAGR of 51.1%.

• Diagnostic/clinic segment was the highest end user contributor towards the market during the analysis period.

