Telegram of condolences to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping

TAJIKISTAN, September 7 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, sent a telegram of condolences to the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, which reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of a large number of people in the People's Republic of China as a result of a strong earthquake.

With a feeling of empathy, on behalf of the entire people of Tajikistan and on my own behalf, I express sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims and to the entire Chinese people.

I wish a full recovery to all those affected by this natural disaster.”

