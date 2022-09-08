Derby Barracks / Runaway Juvenile - Update
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5004023
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1600hrs on 9/7/22
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cross Road, Derby
MISSING JUVENILE: Evan Branche
AGE: 16
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
*UPDATE* Branche was located safely.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile, Evan Branche, who left from a residence on Cross Rd in the town of Derby, VT sometime between the night of 9/6/22 and the morning of 9/7/22. The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Evan’s whereabouts and is now asking for the public’s assistance. A recent picture of Evan is included with this news release. Anyone with information of Evan’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
The Vermont State Police would like to remind the public that it is a violation of Vermont law to intentionally harbor a runaway juvenile from their legal guardian.