Derby Barracks / Runaway Juvenile - Update

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5004023

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1600hrs on 9/7/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cross Road, Derby

MISSING JUVENILE: Evan Branche

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

*UPDATE* Branche was located safely.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile, Evan Branche, who left from a residence on Cross Rd in the town of Derby, VT sometime between the night of 9/6/22 and the morning of 9/7/22. The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Evan’s whereabouts and is now asking for the public’s assistance. A recent picture of Evan is included with this news release. Anyone with information of Evan’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

The Vermont State Police would like to remind the public that it is a violation of Vermont law to intentionally harbor a runaway juvenile from their legal guardian.