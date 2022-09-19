Singapore’s newest bouldering gym Project Send takes climbing to new heights in the iconic Esplanade Mall

Project Send aims to elevate one of Asia’s fastest growing sports with overseas outdoor bouldering expeditions

Project Send aims to take climbing in Singapore to new heights with strength training and a dine-in concept Beta Café

As Singapore looks to send sport climbing athletes to the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, we aim to catapult one of Asia’s fastest growing sports with overseas bouldering expeditions for our community.” — Kenneth Ng, Founder and Director, Operations, Project Send

SINGAPORE, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Send, Singapore’s newest bouldering facility, is set to open its walls to the public on Friday, 9 September 2022. Founded by climbers, Kenneth Ng and Sarah Chua, Project Send aims to take the bouldering experience in Singapore to new heights with a holistic facility that incorporates bouldering, strength training and a dining concept Beta Café. Occupying over 5,200 square feet, Project Send is the first fitness facility to find its home in the Civic District’s Esplanade Mall as the iconic destination celebrates its 20th Anniversary.

Kenneth Ng, Founder and Director, Operations, Project Send, said: “As Singapore looks to send sport climbing athletes to the upcoming Olympics in Paris 2024, we hope to catapult one of Asia’s fastest growing sports by curating overseas bouldering expeditions for our community. By bringing our athletes from the gym to the outdoors, we are able to apply and build on their skills and training whilst elevating their experience to a new scale and platform.”

Bouldering: A Game of Chess using Body and Strength

An urban sport which demands strength, creative problem-solving and tenacity – bouldering is one of the pillars of climbing, where climbers have to solve “problems” or routes by sticking to holds of one colour. Each problem has more than one “beta” – also known as a solution.

Bouldering does not require special equipment such as harnesses and lines as walls usually do not go above five metres in height. With training on safe ways to fall as well as protective mattresses placed below bouldering walls, climbers are well protected and cushioned when they fall.

Project Send is not only a training facility designed for climbers; it is also a space made possible through partnerships with professionals in the climbing scene.

The bouldering walls at Project Send are designed by Swiss climber Patrick Andrey, a seasoned alpinist and pioneer in the climbing wall manufacturing industry. Andrey is a firm believer in maximising the opportunities, even constraints, of any physical space. For Project Send at Esplanade Mall, he worked around structural limitations such as pillars and designed a spatial flow for the gym which maximises the cityscape and riverfront views, while allowing for circulation and curating an interesting visual experience.

The build and construction of the boulder walls at Project Send were taken on by Ivan Toh, a certified national route-setter and chief route-setter for Singapore’s bouldering and climbing competitions from 2006 to 2009.

Holistic Physical & Mental Training

As Singapore emerges from the pandemic with more gym-goers and increased sports participation, Asia Pacific is also well-poised to become the world’s largest climbing gym market by 2024. To develop strength training programmes for bouldering – Project Send has a team of in-house coaches who will work closely with climbers to design training modules based on their climbing goals.

Members’ progress will be tracked by their coaches who will review, calibrate or accelerate their programmes accordingly. Project Send’s varied training modalities will span calisthenics, mobility and strength programmes giving members a holistic approach to movement awareness and strength activation.

Critical to an athlete’s performance is also their mental strength and wellness. Mental skills will be an integral part of the coaching programme at Project Send, where members will be coached on breathing techniques, confidence, perseverance and climbing under pressure. Wellness workshops such as yoga for climbing will also be rolled out at Project Send.

Come for the Coffee, Stay for the Community

Built around a takeaway on-the-go concept with an accessible and fuss-free menu – ideal for executives heading to work after a climb – Beta Café will serve its signature savouries such as Grilled Cheese Sandwiches and Salmon Bagels. Those with a sweet tooth will also enjoy the Kouign-Amann and Sticky Cinnamon Buns.