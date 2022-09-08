Aerial Work Platform From Blade Platforms Used On Ohio River Valley Crossing By The New River Electric Corporation
ABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blade Platforms is a true market leader in Aerial Work Platform & Spider Platform rentals. Trusted by many fortune 500 companies, Blade Platforms offers a vast selection of aerial work platform machines and spider platform machines to help clients efficiently complete their projects all throughout North America. Blade's access solutions are used in many projects throughout many industries, ranging from wind turbine repairs to sports stadium build-outs and beyond. The Blade Platforms extensive MEWP fleet includes general and specialty equipment suited to perform tasks at a range of heights and working conditions.
In the T&D (transmission and distribution) industry, the New River Electric Corporation recently completed work on an Ohio River crossing between Ohio and West Virginia for AEP (American Electric Power). In this project, multiple tasks were performed on the structure at 255 feet using Blade Platforms aerial work machines. This work was performed by Linemen in the Blade Platforms Basket along with helicopter support.
The Transmission Superintendent on site spoke highly of the speed and efficiency that the 295 ft Ruthmann performed. Setup time using Blade machinery was much quicker when compared to the other equipment available and no test weight flights are required with this Blade Platforms 295-foot truck. The articulation of the man basket and the size of this basket to accommodate multiple people and tools is one of the many benefits of partnering with BladePlatforms.com. The unit was operated onsite by Certified Technicians with NREC Linemen along for the ride. This Operated Rental also allowed NREC to avoid some extra insurance costs. The 295-foot machine is available as a bare rental as well, with the first week of instruction on-site performed by Blade-certified trainers.
Independent Site Safety personnel also noted this high lifting equipment's quality and safe operation. They spoke about the safer process of the basket-operated machine compared to the typical crane or boom-mounted baskets. The Blade Machine is certified to do this work with many fail-safes and operational tools to ensure a safe working environment.
Blade Platforms is well known in the wind energy sector. The company's Aerial Work Platform machines assist wind energy companies in the installation, repair, and maintenance of wind turbines throughout North America. Some other industry sectors that Blade machines are commonly used in include Oil and Gas, T&D, Aerospace, Infrastructure, and more. Being the Market Leader for Truck and Track Mounted Access Platforms is demonstrated in Blade Platforms having the Tallest and Largest Reach Access Platform in North America. For example, the Palfinger WT1000 All-Terrain 103m Access Platform with 336 feet of reach is the largest in North America, featuring the highest reach and the most side outreach available on any machine of this capability.
For more information about Blade Platforms and the services they offer, please visit www.BladePlatforms.com. The company services all of the United States and Canada.
Petr Bartusek
In the T&D (transmission and distribution) industry, the New River Electric Corporation recently completed work on an Ohio River crossing between Ohio and West Virginia for AEP (American Electric Power). In this project, multiple tasks were performed on the structure at 255 feet using Blade Platforms aerial work machines. This work was performed by Linemen in the Blade Platforms Basket along with helicopter support.
The Transmission Superintendent on site spoke highly of the speed and efficiency that the 295 ft Ruthmann performed. Setup time using Blade machinery was much quicker when compared to the other equipment available and no test weight flights are required with this Blade Platforms 295-foot truck. The articulation of the man basket and the size of this basket to accommodate multiple people and tools is one of the many benefits of partnering with BladePlatforms.com. The unit was operated onsite by Certified Technicians with NREC Linemen along for the ride. This Operated Rental also allowed NREC to avoid some extra insurance costs. The 295-foot machine is available as a bare rental as well, with the first week of instruction on-site performed by Blade-certified trainers.
Independent Site Safety personnel also noted this high lifting equipment's quality and safe operation. They spoke about the safer process of the basket-operated machine compared to the typical crane or boom-mounted baskets. The Blade Machine is certified to do this work with many fail-safes and operational tools to ensure a safe working environment.
Blade Platforms is well known in the wind energy sector. The company's Aerial Work Platform machines assist wind energy companies in the installation, repair, and maintenance of wind turbines throughout North America. Some other industry sectors that Blade machines are commonly used in include Oil and Gas, T&D, Aerospace, Infrastructure, and more. Being the Market Leader for Truck and Track Mounted Access Platforms is demonstrated in Blade Platforms having the Tallest and Largest Reach Access Platform in North America. For example, the Palfinger WT1000 All-Terrain 103m Access Platform with 336 feet of reach is the largest in North America, featuring the highest reach and the most side outreach available on any machine of this capability.
For more information about Blade Platforms and the services they offer, please visit www.BladePlatforms.com. The company services all of the United States and Canada.
Petr Bartusek
Blade Platforms
+1 469-371-4284
petr.bartusek@bladeplatforms.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other