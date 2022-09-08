APWG 2022 Cybercrime Research Conference Extends Submission Deadline to September 23

Program Committee for 17th Annual Edition of Prestigious Cybercrime Research Conference Assembles Leading Minds From Counter-Cybercrime Community

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2022 -- The organizing committee of the 17th annual Symposium on Electronic Crime Research (APWG eCrime 2022) announced today that the conference would extend its deadline for peer-review submissions to Sept. 23, responding to a number of requests from its worldwide community of cybercrime investigators.

The 2022 edition of APWG eCrime examines the economic foundations, technical exploits, behavioral elements, and other keystone aspects that animate and fuel the burgeoning global, multibillion-dollar cybercrime plexus at the annual conference on Nov. 30-Dec. 2.

Full details for submitting investigators are here: https://apwg.org/event/ecrime2022/.

The symposium is currently scheduled as a virtual event held online — though APWG reserves the possibility of holding a live event or hybrid program with improving conditions regarding COVID-19 infection rates, mutations and updated travel guidance from the CDC.

The selected peer-reviewed papers will be included in the symposium's presentations along with numerous panels and talks from other correspondent researchers selected from industrial and academic research centers affiliated with the APWG.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Submission Deadline: Sept. 23, 11:59 p.m. Anywhere on Earth (AoE)

Notification: Oct. 21

Camera-ready: Nov. 18

Conference: Nov. 30-Dec. 2

For peer-reviewed paper submissions in 2022, please register an account, then use the "New Submission" option at https://ecrime2022.hotcrp.com/.

APWG eCrime 2022 also solicits industrial laboratory research submissions for its General Sessions during the symposium. The deadline for General Session presentation proposals is Oct. 27 and can be submitted to apwg_events@apwg.org.

SUBMISSION TOPICS INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

• Detecting and/or mitigating eCrime (e.g., online fraud, malware, phishing, ransomware, etc.)

• Measuring and modeling of eCrime

• Economics of online crime

• eCrime delivery strategies and countermeasures (e.g., spam, mobile apps, social engineering, etc.)

• Security assessments of mobile devices

• Public Policy and Law for online crime



Accepted papers will be submitted for inclusion into IEEE Xplore subject to meeting IEEE Xplore's scope and quality requirements. In addition, cash awards will be given for the best paper overall and the best student co-authored paper.

Students requiring discounts should contact symposium managers at apwg_events@apwg.org.

The symposium's proceedings are in English.

Please contact the APWG eCrime program team for details about sponsorship or other avenues of participation via email at apwg_events@apwg.org.

eCrime Symposium as Community

eCrime 2022 consists of a three-day program composed of keynote presentations, technical and practical sessions, and interactive panels. An overarching goal of these meetings is bringing together academic researchers, industry security practitioners, and law enforcement to discuss and exchange ideas, experiences and lessons learned combating cybercrime.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR AUTHORS

The APWG Symposium on Electronic Crime Research has adopted the IEEE publication format. Submissions should be in English, in PDF format with all fonts embedded, and formatted using the IEEE conference template found here: http://www.ieee.org/conferences_events/conferences/publishing/templates.html.

Submissions should be anonymized, excluding author names, affiliations and acknowledgments. Authors' own work should be referred to in the third person. Submissions should not exceed 12 letter-sized pages, not counting the bibliography and appendices. Papers should begin with a title, abstract, and an introduction that clearly summarizes the contributions of the paper at a level appropriate for a non-specialist reader.

Papers should contain a scholarly exposition of ideas, techniques, and results, including motivation, relevance to practical applications, and a clear comparison with related work. Committee members are not required to read appendices, and papers should be intelligible without them.

Submitted papers risk being rejected without consideration of their merits if they do not follow all the above guidelines. Submissions must not substantially duplicate work that was published elsewhere, or work that any of the authors has submitted in parallel to any other conference or workshop that has proceedings.

Accepted papers will be submitted for inclusion into IEEE Xplore subject to meeting IEEE Xplore's scope and quality requirements.

Authors will be asked to indicate whether their submissions should be considered for the best student paper award; any paper co-authored by a full-time student is eligible for this award.

Authors of accepted papers must guarantee that their paper will be presented at the conference (we note online presentations will be possible this year).

PROGRAM COMMITTEE

The 2022 Symposium on Electronic Crime Research is also honored to announce the Program Committee for this year's edition of the eCrime conference, the world's only peer-reviewed, publishing conference dedicated exclusively to cybercrime research.

The 2022 Program Committee draws eminences from industrial laboratories and academic research centers from around the world, lending the eCrime symposia a hybrid perspective that enriches submission reviews — and directs researchers with important insights unavailable from purely academic research conferences.

Program Committee members for 2022 as follows:

Committee Member Affiliation Adam Oest PayPal Eric Jardine Chainalytics Ebrima Ceesay Capital One Agusti Solanas Universitat Rovira i Virgili / APWG.EU Constantinos Patsakis University of Pireaus Suryadipta Majumdar Concordia University Alice Hutchings University of Cambridge Emmanouil Vasilomanolakis Technical

University of Denmark Jan-Willem Bullee University of Twente Periwinkle Doerfler Meta Max Aliapoulios Meta Furkan Alaca Queen's University Éireann Leverett Waratah Analytics Arghya Mukherjee The University of Tulsa Daniel Thomas University of Strathclyde Federico Maggi Huawei AI4Sec Research Team Guy Jourdan University of Ottawa Laurin Weissinger Yale University Luca Allodi Eindhoven University of Technology Marianne Junger University of Twente Markus Jakobsson ZapFraud Moury Bidgoli Accenture Peter Cassidy APWG Platon Kotzias NortonLifeLock Research Group Rebekah Overdorf The University of Lausanne (UNIL) Sergio Pastrana Universidad Carlos III de Madrid Timothy Barron Yale University Zhibo Zun Drexel University Paria Shirani University of Ottawa Benoit Dupont University of Montreal Penny Lane Visa

Media Contact: pr@apwg.org or +1 617 669 1123

About the Symposium on Electronic Crime Research (APWG eCrime)

General Chair: Guy-Vincent Jourdan, University of Ottawa

Program Chair: Laurin Weissinger, Fletcher School at Tufts / Yale University

Publication Chair: Moury Bidgoli, APWG Research Fellow

The Symposium on Electronic Crime Research (APWG eCrime) was founded in 2006 as the eCrime Researchers Summit, conceived by APWG Secretary General Peter Cassidy as a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary venue to present basic and applied research into electronic crime and engaging every aspect of its evolution — as well as spotlighting technologies and techniques for cybercrime detection, response, forensics and prevention.

Since then, what had been initially a technology-focused conference has incrementally expanded its focus to cover behavioral, social, economic, and legal/policy dimensions as well as technical aspects of cybercrime, following the interests of our correspondent investigators, the symposium's managers as well as the APWG's own directors and steering committee members.

Scores upon scores of papers exploring these and other dimensions of cybercrime at APWG eCrime have been published by the IEEE <APWG | eCrime Research Papers> as well as by Taylor & Francis and the Association of Computing Machinery (in the very earliest years of the symposium).

With its multi-disciplinary approach, APWG eCrime brings together the most heterogeneous community of counter-eCrime researchers and industrial stakeholders to confer over the latest research and to foster collaborations between the leading investigators in this still nascent field of cybercrime studies. The power of that community, over the years, has been expressed in their contributions to research in academia and industry, cited in the papers above, and in their innovations for industry.

