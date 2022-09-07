Submit Release
Governor Abbott Re-Appoints Daniel As Chair Of Texas Workforce Commission

TEXAS, September 7 - September 7, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has re-appointed Bryan Daniel as Chair of the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) for a term set to expire on September 7, 2024. The Commission is charged with developing strategies to support the growth of Texas' world-class employers and talented workforce.

Bryan Daniel of Georgetown has served as Chairman of the Commission since August 2019. Prior to joining TWC, he served as the Executive Director of Governor Abbott’s Economic Development and Tourism Division and as the Lead Rural Economic Development Official at both the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Texas Department of Agriculture. Daniel received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Communications and a Master of Science in Agricultural Education from Texas Tech University.

