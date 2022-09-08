*Update* Shaftsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B3002827
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: September 3rd, 2022, at 1419 hours
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Pownal
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Burrington Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear, Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tonnie Sauca Sr.
AGE: 69
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hudson, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: Serious injuries
HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Lisa Decker
AGE: 63
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Kona
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor driver's side damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 3rd, 2022, at approximately 1419 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were advised of a motorcycle versus motor vehicle crash on US Route 7 near Burrington Road in the Town of Pownal, VT. Investigation on scene revealed that Tonnie Sauca Sr. (operator #1), of Hudson, NY, was operating his motorcycle while traveling southbound on US Route 7 in Pownal. Lisa Decker (operator #2), of Springfield, MA, was southbound in front of Tonnie and had slowed down to turn left into a driveway. When Lisa made the left hand turn, Tonnie attempted to pass her on the left, colliding with Lisa in the northbound lane. Tonnie and his passenger were ejected from the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries. Both were airlifted to Albany Medical Center. Lisa and her passengers were not injured in the crash.
**Update**
The passenger of the motorcycle, Linda Sauca, of Hudson, NY, succumbed to her injuries. The investigation is currently ongoing.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.