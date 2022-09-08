Update* Shaftsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B3002827

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: September 3rd, 2022, at 1419 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Pownal

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Burrington Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear, Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tonnie Sauca Sr.

AGE: 69

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hudson, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: Serious injuries

HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Lisa Decker

AGE: 63

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Kona

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor driver's side damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 3rd, 2022, at approximately 1419 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were advised of a motorcycle versus motor vehicle crash on US Route 7 near Burrington Road in the Town of Pownal, VT. Investigation on scene revealed that Tonnie Sauca Sr. (operator #1), of Hudson, NY, was operating his motorcycle while traveling southbound on US Route 7 in Pownal. Lisa Decker (operator #2), of Springfield, MA, was southbound in front of Tonnie and had slowed down to turn left into a driveway. When Lisa made the left hand turn, Tonnie attempted to pass her on the left, colliding with Lisa in the northbound lane. Tonnie and his passenger were ejected from the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries. Both were airlifted to Albany Medical Center. Lisa and her passengers were not injured in the crash.

**Update**

The passenger of the motorcycle, Linda Sauca, of Hudson, NY, succumbed to her injuries. The investigation is currently ongoing.

