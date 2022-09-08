Submit Release
Media News Release/ Motor Vehicle Crash (Fatal)/ Shaftsbury Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22B3002873                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Travis Hess

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                 

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: September 7th 2022 at approximately 1601 hours

STREET: S. E. Corners Rd

TOWN: Sandgate

 

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: partly Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, dirt

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Daniel O'Brien

AGE: 77

SEAT BELT? yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sandgate VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: NA

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On September 7th, 2022, at approximately 1600 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on S.E. Corners Rd. with the Town of Sandgate, VT. 

 

Investigation revealed that Daniel O'Brien (operator #1), of Sandgate VT, was traveling west on S. E. Corners Rd. when Op#1 left the traveling portion of the roadway striking a tree off southern edge of the roadway.  Op#1 was pronounced dead on scene. The investigation is currently ongoing. 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

 

Corporal Travis Hess

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

 

