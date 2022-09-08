Media News Release/ Motor Vehicle Crash (Fatal)/ Shaftsbury Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B3002873
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Travis Hess
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: September 7th 2022 at approximately 1601 hours
STREET: S. E. Corners Rd
TOWN: Sandgate
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: partly Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, dirt
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Daniel O'Brien
AGE: 77
SEAT BELT? yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sandgate VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: NA
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 7th, 2022, at approximately 1600 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on S.E. Corners Rd. with the Town of Sandgate, VT.
Investigation revealed that Daniel O'Brien (operator #1), of Sandgate VT, was traveling west on S. E. Corners Rd. when Op#1 left the traveling portion of the roadway striking a tree off southern edge of the roadway. Op#1 was pronounced dead on scene. The investigation is currently ongoing.
Corporal Travis Hess
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks