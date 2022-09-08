Servicon Presents First Richard Mahdesian Award for Exceptional Work

Leading EVS & Commercial Cleaning Services Provider Recognizes Exceptional, Caring Employees

CULVER CITY, Calif. (PRWEB) September 07, 2022

Servicon, the leading hospital environmental services (EVS) provider and commercial cleaning services company based in Southern California, has announced the inaugural winners of the company's Richard Mahdesian Award. The 2022 winners are:



Jessica Lorenzo, Servicon government account lead

Israel Estevez, Servicon aerospace portfolio manager for accounts outside of California.

Each winner was presented with a $1,500 gift card and a certificate signed by Servicon CEO and President Laurie Sewell during a ceremony at Servicon's Culver City corporate headquarters. The employees' names will be added to a trophy displayed at Servicon's headquarters.

The award is named after Servicon's founder, who exemplified these qualities and appreciated them in others.

"Richard [Mahdesian] was an exceptionally caring man who valued hard work and diligence," says Sewell. "He went out of his way to help his employees, wanting to see them thrive, to be able to buy their first homes and send their children to school. He also cared deeply about helping those in the community. Countless people were recipients of his kindness. This award is one way we can honor him and carry on his legacy of caring."

About the Award

First of what Servicon has announced will be an annual award, the Richard Mahdesian Award is presented to employees who have performed exceptional work, going above and beyond the scope of their infection-prevention and other duties. Specifically, the award recognizes individuals who show initiative and accountability in their daily work and demonstrate Servicon's values of care and compassion within the company and the community.

The Richard Mahdesian Award is open to Servicon employees at all levels of the company who are nominated by a coworker(s) between June 1 and June 30 of that year. The nominations are reviewed by an in-house committee composed of Servicon leads, supervisors, operation managers, HR, marketing, and top Servicon executives. The award will be presented in a ceremony annually on July 24 or the next closest business day.

