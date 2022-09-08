NuScale Power, Habboush Group and ENTRA1 form Strategic Alliance

Alliance establishes a "one-stop-shop" for nuclear power asset development, management, financing, investment, and execution

NuScale Power Corporation (NuScale) and Habboush Group (HG) have entered into an agreement forming a strategic alliance that establishes a "one-stop-shop" for the financing, investment, development, execution, and management of NuScale-powered projects and opportunities.

This new globally-oriented, strategic alliance between NuScale and HG – along with energy transition platform ENTRA1 – aims to provide integrated capabilities for financing, investment, development, management and execution of large-scale assets and projects in connection with the rapidly growing global demand for NuScale's premier clean energy solutions.

"We are delighted to work with the Habboush Group and ENTRA1 as we continue to make progress toward delivering clean, reliable, and safe energy solutions to customers around the world," said NuScale President and Chief Executive Officer John Hopkins. "Our technology is critical to supporting the clean energy transition and we hope that this strategic partnership will increase access to our trailblazing SMR technology and the carbon-free electrical power that the world needs."

"As the world's energy demand grows with a need for sustainable and reliable baseload production, NuScale's technology can play a significant and multifaceted role in the global energy transition," said W Habboush, CEO for HG. "We are looking forward to working with partners, stakeholders and financial institutions who share our interest and responsibility towards the future of the world's energy transition and serving humankind."

NuScale's proprietary and innovative carbon-free baseload and load-following power solution, the NuScale Power Module™, is the only viable, near-term deployable U.S. advanced nuclear small modular reactor (SMR) technology. NuScale's SMR technology is safe, reliable and scalable and the first and only to receive Standard Design Approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power SMR is poised to meet the diverse energy needs of customers across the world. It has developed small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. The groundbreaking NuScale Power Module™ (NPM), a small, safe pressurized water reactor, can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) and can be scaled to meet customer needs. NuScale's 12-module VOYGR™-12 power plant is capable of generating 924 MWe, and NuScale also offers four-module VOYGR-4 (308 MWe) and six-module VOYGR-6 (462 MWe) power plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Founded in 2007, NuScale is headquartered in Portland, Ore., and has offices in Corvallis, Ore.; Rockville, Md.; Charlotte, N.C.; Richland, Wash.; and London, UK. To learn more, visit NuScale Power's website or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About ENTRA1

ENTRA1 is a private investment platform purpose-built to create value by addressing global transformations. ENTRA1 believes in supporting investments and developments that bring positive impacts to communities around the world with a focus on global energy, infrastructure and related technology sectors. As different parts of the world adopt new ways related to energy transition and sustainable infrastructure, ENTRA1 believes in contributing skillsets in origination, development, structuring, management and execution of proprietary large-scale global opportunities across the capital structure. (www.entra1.com)

About Habboush Group

HG is an international private asset management firm focused on developing, managing, operating and financing proprietary opportunities predominantly in energy and infrastructure sectors drawing on more than 40 years of experience and capabilities in executing projects. HG, along with its professional team, brings a history of strategically partnering and working with publicly-traded organizations and financial institutions. (www.habboushgroup.com)

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially as a result of a number of factors. Caution must be exercised in relying on these and other forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, NuScale's results may differ materially from its expectations and projections. While NuScale may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future NuScale specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing NuScale's assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

