Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,963 in the last 365 days.

TheCapitalNet awarded Best Private Market FinTech Solutions Provider 2022 by Wealth & Finance International

MENLO PARK, CA & HYDERBAD, IN, Sept 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - TheCapitalNet, Inc., a leading enterprise SaaS and financial technologies company, has been awarded Best Private Markets FinTech Solutions Provider 2022 by Wealth & Finance International. TheCapitalNet was recognized for transforming the private markets and private investments eco-system through technology, while focusing on PE, VC, CVCs, Angel Networks, Family Offices and M&As.

Link: www.wealthandfinance-news.com/winners/thecapitalnet-inc/

Wealth & Finance International provides fund managers and institutional and private investors around the world with the latest industry news across both traditional and alternative investment sectors. This recognition reinforces the belief that TheCapitalNet products are putting the best technologies to work while collaborating with stakeholders to enable what they do best: value nurturing and wealth creation.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Wealth & Finance International," said Dr. Rakesh Bhatia, Founder and CEO of TheCapitalNet. "Every accolade brings its own set of responsibilities to our business, and we are committed to making TheCapitalNet even more worthy. This recognition allows us to reaffirm our beliefs, and further realize our vision of digitally enabling the stakeholders of this ecosystem globally," added Rakesh.

About TheCapitalNet

TheCapitalNet, with offices in Dallas and Silicon Valley in the USA and Hyderabad in India, is an Enterprise SaaS and knowledge media venture operating in the Private Investments, Innovation and Startup ecosystem.

TheCapitalNet products drive the digital transformation journey by enabling business processes and making them smarter and more intelligent, thus redefining business operations, decision making and business outcomes:

* TheInvestorNet (www.theinvestornet.com) - An application for private investors including PE/VC/Angel Networks/Family offices/CVCs to manage the end-to-end business operations with over two dozen investments firms spread across various countries globally,
* TheIncubatorPro (www.theincubatorpro.com) - An end-to-end productivity suite for incubators, accelerators, and/or open/corporate innovation with 180+ incubators and accelerators spread across various countries globally,
* TheBizPlanner (www.thebizplanner.com) - An application for Founders/Entrepreneurs to plan their business and connect with the private investment and innovation ecosystem, used by 17,000+ startups spread across 70+ countries globally, and
* TheCapitalNet TV (www.thecapitalnet.tv) - A knowledge media that produces and shares global content focused on above mentioned ecosystem through knowledge sessions, news and trends, research reports, interviews, and discussions - with over millions of impressions across 110+ countries.

Visit: www.TheCapitalNet.com, Email: marcom@thecapitalnet.com

About Wealth & Finance International

Wealth & Finance International is a quarterly publication dedicated to delivering high quality informative and up-to-the-minute global business content. It is published by AI Global Media Ltd, U.K., a publishing house that has reinvigorated corporate finance news and reporting.

Developed by a highly skilled team of writers, editors, business insiders and regional industry experts, Wealth & Finance International reports from every corner of the globe to give readers the inside track on the need-to-know news and issues affecting banking, finance, regulation, risk, and wealth management in their region.

Visit: www.wealthandfinance-news.com/

Source: TheCapitalNet Inc

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.

You just read:

TheCapitalNet awarded Best Private Market FinTech Solutions Provider 2022 by Wealth & Finance International

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.