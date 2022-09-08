Latch, Inc. Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Latch, Inc. ("Latch" or the "Company") LTCH investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors. Latch investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Latch is a technology company that specializes in keyless entry security systems to open and manage doors in apartment buildings from a smartphone.

On August 25, 2022, in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC, Latch announced a material financial accounting restatement. The Company cited material errors and possible irregularities relating to, among other things, the way it recognized revenue associated with the sale of hardware devices since listing its shares on NASDAQ. Specifically, Latch noted that the "Audit Committee has determined the statements for 2021 and 1Q 2022 will be restated" and "based on the preliminary findings of the Investigation, certain revenue recognition errors occurred as a result of unreported sales arrangements due to sales activity that was inconsistent with the Company's internal controls and procedures." On this news, the price of Latch shares declined by $0.14 per share, or approximately 12.96%, from $1.08 per share to close at $0.94 on August 26, 2022.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were unreported sales arrangements related to hardware devices; (2) as a result, the Company had improperly recognized revenue throughout fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022; (3) there were material weaknesses in Latch's internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Latch would restate financial statements for fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising