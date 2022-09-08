Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,815 in the last 365 days.

SavATree Merges with Preaus Landscape of Tulsa, Establishes Beachhead in Oklahoma

SavATree, the industry leader in professional tree and shrub care, has announced a merger with Oklahoma-based Preaus Landscape of Tulsa. This merger marks SavATree's first office in the state.

NEW YORK, Sep. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree, the industry leader in professional tree and shrub care, has announced a merger with Oklahoma-based Preaus Landscape of Tulsa. This merger marks SavATree's first office in the state.

Preaus Landscape of Tulsa specializes in care for residential and commercial clients, as well as numerous marquee properties in the Tulsa community including The Gathering Place, University of Tulsa, Utica Square Shopping Center, Garden Park HOA, and the Tulsa Technology Center. Founders and owners of Preaus Landscape of Tulsa Bill and Ken Preaus, and co-owner Tyler Cook, along with their dedicated team, will remain on board with SavATree as part of their ongoing commitment to building and maintaining quality relationships.

"We are very excited to be working with SavATree, a company that has a high level of professionalism and a great reputation in the industry. This partnership will provide our customers with the benefit of expanded programs, enhanced service offerings, and deeper resources to continue caring for their landscapes," said Tyler Cook, Branch Manager.

"We're thrilled to welcome Preaus Landscape aboard, a highly reputable company that has operated in the Tulsa region for 40 years. We look forward to supporting clients in Tulsa with expanded service lines and science-backed treatment options to continue keeping their landscapes healthy and safe," says SavATree CEO, Carmine Schiavone.

About SavATree
SavATree provides environmentally sensible stewardship of valued residential and commercial properties, helping clients care for what they love. Their nationwide team of industry certified arborists and highly trained field specialists delivers professional tree, shrub, and lawn care to their loyal clients, making the intersection between trees and people work. With their innovative science-based programs, SavATree protects and enhances client landscapes.

Media Contact

Eleni Mitchell, SavATree, 9142414999, emitchell@savatree.com

SOURCE SavATree

You just read:

SavATree Merges with Preaus Landscape of Tulsa, Establishes Beachhead in Oklahoma

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.