SavATree Merges with Preaus Landscape of Tulsa, Establishes Beachhead in Oklahoma

NEW YORK, Sep. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree, the industry leader in professional tree and shrub care, has announced a merger with Oklahoma-based Preaus Landscape of Tulsa. This merger marks SavATree's first office in the state.

Preaus Landscape of Tulsa specializes in care for residential and commercial clients, as well as numerous marquee properties in the Tulsa community including The Gathering Place, University of Tulsa, Utica Square Shopping Center, Garden Park HOA, and the Tulsa Technology Center. Founders and owners of Preaus Landscape of Tulsa Bill and Ken Preaus, and co-owner Tyler Cook, along with their dedicated team, will remain on board with SavATree as part of their ongoing commitment to building and maintaining quality relationships.

"We are very excited to be working with SavATree, a company that has a high level of professionalism and a great reputation in the industry. This partnership will provide our customers with the benefit of expanded programs, enhanced service offerings, and deeper resources to continue caring for their landscapes," said Tyler Cook, Branch Manager.

"We're thrilled to welcome Preaus Landscape aboard, a highly reputable company that has operated in the Tulsa region for 40 years. We look forward to supporting clients in Tulsa with expanded service lines and science-backed treatment options to continue keeping their landscapes healthy and safe," says SavATree CEO, Carmine Schiavone.

About SavATree

SavATree provides environmentally sensible stewardship of valued residential and commercial properties, helping clients care for what they love. Their nationwide team of industry certified arborists and highly trained field specialists delivers professional tree, shrub, and lawn care to their loyal clients, making the intersection between trees and people work. With their innovative science-based programs, SavATree protects and enhances client landscapes.

Media Contact

Eleni Mitchell, SavATree, 9142414999, emitchell@savatree.com

SOURCE SavATree