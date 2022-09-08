Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,150 in the last 365 days.

Belkin UltraGlass screen protectors for the iPhone 14 lineup now available

Begins shipping worldwide today

Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, today introduces the Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector engineered and designed for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Featuring ultra-impact protection that's up to 2X stronger than tempered glass protectors, the UltraGlass delivers even more screen protection for iPhone. It is available to order now on apple.com.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro include industry-leading durability features like the Ceramic Shield front cover, exclusive to iPhone and tougher than any smartphone glass. Providing even more protection, the Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector joins the company's vast portfolio of award-winning screen protection offerings for iPhone and is the best glass to date. It delivers first-of-its-kind German-engineered lithium aluminosilicate (LAS) glass for added strength, flexibility and scratch resistance to protect iPhone 14 models. Chemically strengthened through a double-ion exchange process, UltraGlass is two times stronger than tempered glass, proven to have 2 times better drop protection and provides best-in-class performance for added impact and scratch protection while maintaining a flawless touchscreen experience.

Package includes Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector, cleaning cloth and dust removal sticker to prevent air bubbles, and patented Easy Align tray for flawless alignment and fool-proof application.

Pricing and Availability

The Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector collection for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max is available on apple.com today for $39.95 USD and coming later this month to Apple Store locations worldwide.

Professional screen protection application via Screen Protection Application System available at Apple Store locations worldwide; customers must purchase screen protector in-store.

For more Belkin screen protection offerings, see the SCREENFORCE™ collection for iPhone here: https://www.belkin.com/us/screen-protectors/c/iphone-protect/

Imagery available for download here.

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio and smart home solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people through technology whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018, Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

© 2022 Belkin International, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006301/en/

You just read:

Belkin UltraGlass screen protectors for the iPhone 14 lineup now available

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.