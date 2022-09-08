Submit Release
Planet Lincoln in Spring, Texas Hosts Lincoln Centennial Celebration Touring Decades of American Automotive History

VIP guests tour 100 years of the past, visit the present & look to the future of Lincoln luxury

SPRING, Texas (PRWEB) September 07, 2022

Randall Reed's Planet Lincoln in Spring, Texas is celebrating 100 years of Lincoln Motor Company automotive excellence with a VIP event on Thursday, September 8th, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. During the Lincoln Centennial Celebration, guests will transcend time as they stroll through the decades enjoying exhibits of vintage Lincolns, current models, and glimpse into the future.

As visitors peruse the past century, they will enjoy live jazz and a perfectly curated food menu with wine pairings from Chef Curtis Morris of Bonfire Grill in Tomball. The event will also highlight and benefit a community charity, Who Rescued Who (wrwtx.org). The charity's mission is to aid homeless, abandoned, and neglected dogs and to nurture and provide veterinary care, socialization, and adopt them to a forever home.

Welcome to the Past, Present & Future of Lincoln Luxury
"Planet Lincoln is excited to share a 100-year tour of American automotive luxury with snapshots through time featuring innovators and iconic auto inventions," said Shelby Reed, President of World Class Automotive Group. "Automobiles are woven into the very fabric of our American history," Randall Reed, CEO of World Class Automotive Group, added. "Lincoln's classic style, groundbreaking-luxury features, performance, functionality, and fashion-forward designs have provided a foundation for the next 100 years."

Since the beginning, Lincoln has delivered a truly effortless and enjoyable driving experience above all else. In the past 100 years, the American automaker has introduced sophisticated new features to enhance the luxury experience, but the core values remain the same: Craftsmanship. Quality. Thoughtfully designed details to enliven the senses.

A century later, Lincoln is even more committed to creating exhilarating sanctuaries, along with an electrified vehicle portfolio and an evolving suite of human-centered design details, as we boldly enter our next century.

Driving forward, Lincoln is committed to developing pioneering electric vehicles and connective technologies to transport Lincoln's clients into the future and beyond. "We are at a defining moment in our history," said Joy Falotico, President of Lincoln. "We look back at Lincoln's past and find inspiration for the future experiences for the next generation of luxury clients."

ABOUT PLANET LINCOLN:
Planet Lincoln, located at 204031 I-45 in Spring, Texas, is family-owned by Randall, Sherry, and Shelby Reed which serves greater Houston. It offers new Lincoln, Lincoln Black Label, Certified Pre-Owned Lincolns, Parts, Service, and Collision Departments. Planet Lincoln is an award-winning dealership recognized with multiple awards and community service honors. The Lincoln dealership is known for its quality service, selection, and dedication to customer satisfaction, and is a proud supporter of the community. Learn more at http://www.PlanetLincolnSpring.com.

