Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association Request for Information – Version 2

PNWH2 is requesting information on potential projects aimed at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Hydrogen Hub (H2Hubs) opportunity. The H2Hubs opportunity is aimed at building several regional network[s] of clean hydrogen producers, potential clean hydrogen consumers, and connective infrastructure. This request for information aims to collect information about all potential projects in the Northwest that should be considered in the development of the initial proposal. Please see attached.

Reply date: September 19, 2022