Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,948 in the last 365 days.

Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association Request for Information – Version 2

PNWH2 is requesting information on potential projects aimed at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Hydrogen Hub (H2Hubs) opportunity. The H2Hubs opportunity is aimed at building several regional network[s] of clean hydrogen producers, potential clean hydrogen consumers, and connective infrastructure. This request for information aims to collect information about all potential projects in the Northwest that should be considered in the development of the initial proposal. Please see attached.

Reply date: September 19, 2022

You just read:

Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association Request for Information – Version 2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.