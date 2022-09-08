Sports Business Pioneer Rick Horrow Brings Together Gary Bettman, Bob DuPuy, Zack Leonsis & More Sept. 22 in New York
The forthcoming expanded & revised 2nd edition of "The Sport Business Handbook: Insights from 100+ Leaders Who Shaped 50 Years of the Industry" due out Oct. 2022.
A popular speaker, writer & commentator on the business, law, and politics of sports, Rick Horrow, “The Sports Professor,” is the Executive Editor of "The Sports Business Handbook," coming from Human Kinetics (Oct. 2022).
Celebrating the Publication of Horrow’s Expanded & Revised The Sport Business Handbook: Insights from 100+ Leaders Who Shaped 50 Years of the Industry
The launch party for Horrow’s new book (published by Human Kinetics October 2022) is hosted by the pre-eminent law firm Foley & Lardner LLP at their midtown Manhattan office, located at 90 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10016.
In celebration of the revised and expanded second edition, Horrow has invited key contributors to the book to participate in a panel discussion, “Sports Business @ 50 – Lessons & Leadership from Legends of the Game” from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with a networking cocktail reception to follow.
Horrow will co-host a panel of VIP speakers (and book contributors) including:
• Former Major League Baseball President, Foley partner and event co-host Bob DuPuy.
• National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman.
• Top executive for Monumental Sports, the Washington Wizards, and the Washington Capitals, Zack Leonsis.
• and Scott Pranger, founder of Staks.
Additional information about the Sept. 22 book launch event is available at https://bit.ly/3AWHa4b.
The event on Sept. 22 is the first of a series created by Horrow that includes future stops in Nashville on November 3, as well as events around the NHL All-Star Game in South Florida in February, Super Bowl LVII in Arizona in mid-February; and the NCAA Final Four in late March/early April in Houston.
“The Sport Business Handbook was originally released at a joint Harvard Law/Harvard Business meeting two years ago and was heralded as the most unique collection of commentary and advice from industry leaders in the $1.3 trillion business of sports,” said Horrow. “Within three months, the WHO declared a global pandemic, and sports, as we knew it, shut its doors. As we continue in the ‘Great Comeback,’ we took the opportunity of soliciting contributions, advice, and guidance from approximately 20 more business leaders who have provided unique post-pandemic insight to complement and reinforce the 28 chapters (and 109 contributions) from the original book.”
The revised edition now includes a “Breakthrough Moments” list of 50 of the most significant sports-related moments that changed the industry. These will be part of the panel discussion on trends with Foley attorney Andy Lee and special advisor Bobby Sharma (also a book contributor), while Staks founder, Scott Pranger, will be announcing the details of a “Breakthrough Moments” NFT series at the event.
In addition, Mike Cardano (also a book contributor), VP of Operations with SportsGrid Television and Radio Network, will provide the technical expertise to produce and develop sustaining content from the event. SportsGrid content reaches over 150 million fans over the air, broadcast, cable television, connected Smart TVs, streaming OTT platforms, mobile devices, and streaming live on the web.
As CEO of Horrow Sports Ventures, Horrow has been the architect of more than 100 deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, has enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. Besides developing stadia and arenas, Horrow’s ability to put together multiple urban initiatives into one package for voter approval has resulted in the building of new performing arts and convention centers, schools, libraries, transit projects, and tourist destinations.
A popular speaker, writer and commentator on the business, law, and politics of sports, Horrow’s nickname, “The Sports Professor,” has its origin in his role as Visiting Expert on Sports Business at The Harvard Law School, where he received a law degree alongside Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts, his roommate.
Horrow is Executive Editor of The Sport Business Handbook: Insights from 100+ Leaders Who Shaped 50 Years of the Industry, as well as author of When the Game Is on the Line, an autobiographical examination of the people and politics behind mega sports deals, and co-author of Beyond the Scoreboard: An Insider's Guide to the Business of Sport.
In addition to providing regular sports business content to Bloomberg Radio and penning a weekly column for Yahoo! Finance, Horrow hosts monthly national television shows carried by Sinclair and other RSNs, "Good Sports" and "The Icons." His "Keeping Score" podcast and blog are weekly keystones of Thomson Reuters' sports business coverage.
Horrow’s clients have included the NFL, NHL, Major/Minor League Baseball, U.S. Polo, PGA Tour, NASCAR, Great White Shark Enterprises (Greg Norman), Ladies Professional Golf Association, Major League Soccer, General Sports Venue/AstroTurf, Edelman Financial, EVERFI, Citrix, Cisco Systems, CA, Guggenheim/Group One Thousand One, Globecast, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Golden Bear International (Jack Nicklaus), Portland Trail Blazers, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, and the State of West Virginia.
He has been a key player in stadium, arena, and speedway deals in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Oklahoma City, Indianapolis, Charlotte, Boston, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Detroit, Cleveland, Jacksonville, New Orleans, Houston, Green Bay, San Diego, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, and El Paso.
Additional information about Horrow is available at http://horrowsports.ventures/.
Additional information about The Sport Business Handbook: Insights from 100+ Leaders Who Shaped 50 Years of the Industry is available at https://bit.ly/3QrvzQl.
Jim DeLorenzo
Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations
+ +1 215-266-5943
jim@jhdenterprises.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn