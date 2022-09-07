Arrest Made in an Attempted Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 3500 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Attempted Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in the 3500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 8:44 am, the suspect approached an employee at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded money. The victim did not comply and the suspect was apprehended by responding officers. A knife was recovered from the scene.

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 49-year-old Antwan Kitrell Graham, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Attempt to Commit Robbery.