Suspect Sought in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 2800 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Violent Crimes Suppression Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 7:07 am, the suspect entered a secure MPD facility at the listed location. The suspect took an MPD vehicle then fled the scene. The vehicle has been recovered.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below and in this video: https://youtu.be/0HJMc_QavHI

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.