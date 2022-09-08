Atlanta Author Verlisa Wearing Releases New Anthology, I AM WOMAN

International #1 Best Selling I AM WOMAN: Restore. Inspire. Stand With. Empower Her Meet the Authors of I AM WOMAN: Restore. Inspire. Stand With. Empower Her Meet Author Verlisa Wearing

Verlisa Wearing releases an Amazon International #1 Best Seller, I AM WOMAN: Restore. Inspire. Stand With and Empower Her"

LIVE A LIFE THAT OUTLIVES YOU!” — Verlisa Wearing

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This empowering and inspirational book is an anthology co-authored by seventeen amazing and dynamic writers, Dr. Monique LaTrice, Dr. Shirley Boykins-Bryant, Tanya L. Holland, Zanetta Howard, Sandra E. Jackson, Christine James, Shayla Unik, Deborah Juniper-Frye, Dr. Jennoa Graham, Colleen Williams-Rennie, Francine Houston, Belinda Strother, Dr. Anita Green, Kimberly Babers, Tracey Ellis-Carter, Lisa Middlebrooks, Joyce Jennings and foreword by Pastor Marilyn Fenderson.

I AM WOMAN is a clarion call for women from all walks of life to RISE! A simplistic yet, powerful message conveyed for all who read to come out of the shadows of self-doubt, defeat, fear, shame, complacency and everything that is keeping you from living your desired lifes. As you open the pages of I AM WOMAN, you will be Restored and Inspired by personal stories shared by 17 amazing women. As you read their stories and follow their journey of recovery and victory, you will find yourself gaining a sister that will Stand With and Empower you to shatter glass ceilings holding you captive and begin taking necessary steps in becoming the greatest first version of yourself.

Are you ready to take a stand in your life in order to thrive and not merely survive? Written to motivate you to step into the next and into the deep each chapter contain nuggets of wisdom and how to's. Following each chapter are reflection activities such as a Dear Me Letter and My Ideas and Inspirations templates in which all readers are encouraged to utilize as tools for manifesting their dreams. Also, included are affirmations, scriptures affirming one's identification and resources for business and personal needs.

For more information about Atlanta Author/Business Woman Verlisa Wearing, or to inquire about I AM WOMAN: Restore. Inspire. Stand With. Empower Her call 1-833-747-3437 or email admin@therisehernetwork.com.

You may also connect with Verlisa at www.verlisawearing.com

I AM WOMAN is available for purchase today at https://www.verlisawearing.com/shop