New container trucking commissioner, deputy commissioner appointed

CANADA, September 7 - Glen MacInnes has been appointed as the new container trucking commissioner and Karm Jauhal has been appointed deputy commissioner.

MacInnes is a labour-relations specialist and senior manager with more than 25 years of experience representing employers, employees and unions before administrative tribunals in both the private and public sector. He served as a neutral adjudicator of employee complaints at the Employment Standards Branch and is currently the managing director of operations for the United Food and Commercial Workers Union - Local 1518, which is the largest private-sector union in British Columbia. MacInnes’s term will run until Sept. 7, 2025.

Jauhal has been working in the Office of the British Columbia Container Trucking Commissioner since its inception, most recently as director of operations. Jauhal’s term will run until March 7, 2025.

The appointments will replace outgoing commissioner Michael Crawford and fill the vacant deputy commissioner position.

The container trucking commissioner is responsible for providing oversight of Metro Vancouver’s drayage industry and for resolving issues within the sector. The commissioner meets with Industry Advisory Committee regularly to hear concerns within the industry.

The commissioner sets rates and enforces compliance with the Container Trucking Act, issues container trucking services licences within the truck licensing system, and facilitates ongoing policy and regulatory review.

The commissioner has broad powers to ensure compliance with regulations, such as:

conducting audits and investigations;

ordering a trucking company to comply with any provision of the legislation or with the licence obligations; and

imposing penalties, ranging from suspending a licence and imposing administrative fines to cancelling a licence.

The commissioner’s office regularly posts memos relevant to the industry. Decisions following the findings of an audit and orders to pay are on the office’s website, which can be viewed at: https://obcctc.ca/decisions-orders/