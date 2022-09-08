Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,457 in the last 365 days.

Pavement improvement/culvert installation project begins next week between Kinnear and Ethete

A $1.683 million pavement improvement/culvert installation project is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 12, on WY132 between Kinnear and Ethete through Johnstown Valley.

The project includes replacement of a 36-inch culvert, and installation of three additional 36-inch culverts to handle future spring water flows along WY132. Other work includes asphalt pavement surfacing, milling, chip sealing, drainage and other work on 2.1 miles of highway between Kinnear and Ethete.

Prime contractor on the project is 71 Construction of Casper.

"The contractor's schedule calls for culvert replacement and installation beginning next week at milepost 15.80, including dirt grading and placement of crushed gravel base," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Erik Smith of Lander. "Motorists should expect 15-minute traffic delays with stopped conditions and a gravel driving surface."

Contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2023.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Erik Smith, P.E., at (307) 332-4151.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.   

--

You just read:

Pavement improvement/culvert installation project begins next week between Kinnear and Ethete

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.