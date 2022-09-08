SCAN’s Homeless Medical Group, Healthcare in Action, Expands to San Diego County
Street-Based Medical Group is First to Bring Sustainable Care to Older Adults Experiencing HomelessnessLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare in Action (HIA) is expanding its services into the San Diego area. HIA, an initiative of the SCAN Group, is a street-based medical group that provides healthcare, substance use and mental health services to unhoused older adults through the framework of managed care.
“Older adults are the fastest growing age group of people experiencing homelessness in the United States and in San Diego alone, one out of four unhoused individuals is over the age of 55,” said Michael Hochman, CEO of Healthcare in Action. “HIA’s sustainable street-medicine model is a valuable addition to San Diego’s already strong infrastructure of housing programs.”
Healthcare in Action differs from other street-medicine groups in that its operations are largely funded through insurance, which enables its clinicians to provide services through a managed care model without having to rely exclusively on charitable funding and grants. Most people experiencing homelessness qualify for some form of health insurance.
HIA has operated in Los Angeles County since early 2022, where its trademark vans can be seen in West Hollywood, Long Beach, Echo Park, and other neighborhoods with high densities of unhoused people.
HIA provides care for SCAN Health Plan* members, members of other health plans, and patients of several hospitals in Southern California including Cedars-Sinai.
*Other medical groups are available in SCAN Health Plan’s network
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group is a mission-driven organization that is tackling some of the biggest issues in health care for older adults. SCAN Group operates SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 270,000 members in California. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN Group also invests in new companies to support healthier aging, offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities, and other community services in support of its mission—keeping seniors healthy and independent. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
Seffrah Orlando
SCAN
+ +1 562-508-6781
sorlando@scanhealthplan.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter