A federal appeals court on Wednesday set aside its decision that California’s ban on selling semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 was unconstitutional, citing a recent Supreme Court ruling that changed how judges must evaluate firearms laws.
Sep 7, 2022
You just read:
In Gun-Control Win, Court Says California Can Ban Semiautomatic Rifle Sales to Under 21
